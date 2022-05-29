✕ Close Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

Officials have admitted to critical delays in the law enforcement response to the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

Police are facing growing criticism for their handling of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, including accusations they did not move in fast enough to tackle lone gunman Salvador Ramos.

Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers did not breach a classroom door for more than an hour after arriving on Tuesday.

Authorities falsely believed the gunman was “barricaded” and no longer an active shooter threat, despite pleas and phone calls from terrified children inside their classrooms.

It comes as President Joe Biden prepares to visit Uvalde on Sunday to meet with the families of the victims.

“Those parents are literally preparing to bury their children — in the United States of America. There is too much violence, too much fear, too much grief,” he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the killer’s mother has begged the victims of her son’s killings for forgiveness but said Ramos “had his reasons” for doing what he did.