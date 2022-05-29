Texas shooting – latest: Biden travels to meet families as timeline reveals delayed police response
Law enforcement admit wrongfully believing gunman was ‘barricaded’ despite active shooter threat
Officials have admitted to critical delays in the law enforcement response to the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
Police are facing growing criticism for their handling of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, including accusations they did not move in fast enough to tackle lone gunman Salvador Ramos.
Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers did not breach a classroom door for more than an hour after arriving on Tuesday.
Authorities falsely believed the gunman was “barricaded” and no longer an active shooter threat, despite pleas and phone calls from terrified children inside their classrooms.
It comes as President Joe Biden prepares to visit Uvalde on Sunday to meet with the families of the victims.
“Those parents are literally preparing to bury their children — in the United States of America. There is too much violence, too much fear, too much grief,” he said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the killer’s mother has begged the victims of her son’s killings for forgiveness but said Ramos “had his reasons” for doing what he did.
Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack
Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde.
Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district. And light blue ribbons adorn the giant oaks that shade the city’s central square, where mourners come to lay flowers around a fountain and write messages on wooden crosses that bear the victims’ names. In front of a day care center on one of the city’s main streets, 21 wooden chairs sit empty.
Everyone in the predominantly Latino city of roughly 16,000 people seems to know someone whose life has been turned upside down by losing a family member or close friend in the attack at Robb Elementary School, which was one of the deadliest of its kind.
Joe Ruiz, pastor of Templo Cristiano, said a teacher who is friends with his wife — herself a former Uvalde teacher — summed up the community’s mood best by saying people have “cried out everything” they could and are now just tired and needing rest.
Critical mistakes made by police at heart of Texas school shooting investigation
Critical mistakes made by police during the deadly Texas school shooting are now being investigated by the state.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, it has emerged that nearly 20 officers remained outside a classroom at Robb Elementary School despite dozens of 911 calls pleading for help.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is also seeking to determine the motive behind the gunman’s attack and why he was not intercepted sooner after it emerged a school officer responding to calls of an armed man drove past him.
At least eight phone calls to emergency services were placed from inside the classroom which the gunman entered yet officers remained in the hallway, officials said.
It is believed the school’s district police chief Pete Arredondo mistakenly determined that the shooter was barricaded inside and that there was no active threat to the children.
After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security
In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools around the US have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats.
For some families and educators, it all has added to uneasiness in the wake of the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Jake Green, 34, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, was jolted when he saw a plainclothes police officer for the first time while walking his 7-year-old daughter into school Friday morning. He grew up in Colorado, not far from where two Columbine High School students shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher in 1999. Green remembers attending memorials and candlelight vigils as a fifth-grader, but he’s torn about whether having police at his daughter’s school is best.
“In a way, I don’t really feel any safer with police around,” Green said. “Seeing the police there, it really made it seem like the worst possibility was even more possible today.”
In El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack that targeted Hispanics at a Walmart, schools are on edge. The El Paso Independent School District has already encountered some reported threats that turned out to be false. They were either “students joking or overly-sensitive parents,” said Gustavo Reveles Acosta, a district spokesperson.
Trump says Texas school shooter will be ‘eternally damned to burn in fires of hell’
Donald Trump has said the Texas school shooter will be “eternally damned to burn in the fires of hell”.
The former US president made his comments as he addressed the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, Texas, less than 300 miles away from the school where Salvador Ramos killed 21 people in Uvalde.
“The monster who committed this crime is pure evil, pure cruelty, pure hatred,” Trump said.
“While those he slaughtered are now in heaven, he will be eternally damned to burn in the fires of hell.”
Mourning relatives welcome president’s visit - but want real change
Mckinzie Hinojosa, whose cousin Eliahana Torres was killed Tuesday, said she respected Biden’s decision to mourn with the people of Uvalde.
“It’s more than mourning,” she said. “We want change. We want action. It continues to be something that happens over and over and over.
“A mass shooting happens. It’s on the news. People cry. Then it’s gone. Nobody cares. And then it happens again. And again.”
“If there’s anything if I could tell Joe Biden, as it is, just to respect our community while he’s here, and I’m sure he will,” she added. “But we need change. We need to do something about it.”
Joe Biden set to visit Uvalde on Sunday
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting on Sunday.
The visit to Uvalde is Biden’s second trip in as many weeks to comfort a community in mourning after the staggering loss.
On May 17, he was in Buffalo, New York, to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.
Biden is set to visit the makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School before attending Mass at a local Catholic church.
He is also scheduled to meet with family members at a community centre and then with first responders at the local airport before returning to Washington, the White House said. He was not expected to deliver formal remarks.
Surveys suggest Texans more positive towards gun control than GOP leaders
Surveys of public opinion and interviews with the families of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde suggest that many Texans are more in favour of gun control measures than their Republican leaders.
They would support the expansion of background checks and raising the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.
Local rancher Trey Laborde took his gun with him to a fundraiser for relatives of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. He believes the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and told The New York Times that he strongly dislikes President Joe Biden. He rejects the idea that guns should be taken away, saying that “all these teachers should be armed”.
But Mr Laborde also told the paper that access to guns should be more restricted.
“I don’t think that anybody should be able to buy a gun unless they’re 25,” Mr Laborde said. His father in law recently gave him an assault rifle, but he said “I don’t think they should be sold”.
“Nobody hunts with those types of rifles,” he added.
‘Your bulls***t rhetoric has led to a lot of dead Americans’: Parkland father criticizes Ted Cruz
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, has criticized Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz for suggesting that liberal “elites” are trying to use a massacre to go after gun rights.
Mr Cruz defended gun rights on Friday following the Uvalde mass shooting. He told members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) that “elites” would try to use the tragedy to dismantle the second amendment.
“Now is not the time to yield to panic,” Mr Cruz said.
“F**k you Ted Cruz. Your bullshit rhetoric has led to a lot of dead Americans, especially kids,” Mr Guttenberg tweeted on Friday night. “Call me liberal elite or any other name you want. My daughter died because of your failures. Her blood is on your hands. I am Jaime’s dad, and I will not stop until you are fired.”
Vice President and Second Gentlemen visit site of Buffalo shooting
In pictures: Uvalde mourns
