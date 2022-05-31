✕ Close Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

US President Joe Biden has said there is “no rational basis” for high-powered rifles as he underscored the urgency for members of Congress to address gun control legislation in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

At least two Senators are expected to meet virtually on Tuesday to see whether there is a bipartisan path forward on such legislation.

The president’s remarks on Monday follow his visit to Uvalde, where the president and First Lady Jill Biden were met with calls to “do something” as the nation grapples with a series of mass shootings and the proliferation of firearms.

The US Department of Justice also has launched an investigation into the killings following the admission from law enforcement officials of critical errors in their response, including an hour-long delay before confronting the gunman on 24 May while children inside the school made desperate calls to 911. Recently released footage from the massacre shows dozens of officers and first responders surrounding the building as children break through windows to make their escape.