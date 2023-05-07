Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas man has opened up about the devastating scene he witnessed as he tried to rescue victims after a gunman opened fire at a mall on Saturday afternoon.

Eight people were killed during the vicious attack that also left seven others injured at the Allen Premium Outlets. The gunman, who has not yet been named, was also shot and killed by police. Pictures of the scene showed what appeared to be the shooter’s AR-15-style gun, tactical gear and extra magazines, according to CNN.

A scene of chaos unfolded as hundreds of mall-goers tried to flee the violence before a police officer ultimately managed to neutralise the suspect. Allen resident Steven Spainhouer was not at the mall when the shooting unfolded but rushed to the scene after his son, who was working at an H&M store in the outlet, called him.

Speaking of the horrors he witnessed as he desperately tried to perform CPR on several victims, Mr Spainhouer said he saw several children among the deceased. At least three of the people he tried to save succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“I never imagined in 100 years I would be thrust into the position of being the first first responder on the site to take care of people,” Mr Spainhouer told CBS News. “The first girl I walked up to was crouched down covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side and she had no face.”

Mr Spainhouer recounted separating a little boy from his mother’s dead body. The woman died while protecting her son from the gunshots, he said.

“Rather than traumatise him more, I put him around the corner. He was covered from head to toe in blood like someone had poured blood on him,” Mr Spainhouer said.

Witnesses told WFAA that the gunman, who police say they believe acted alone, was dressed in black.

Helicopter video also showed a silver car in the street in front of stores with its doors open and riddled with bullet holes.

Mall Shooting Texas (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“It’s tough when you see a family that’s out shopping, having fun, get wiped off the face of the Earth because somebody with a gun has some other type of issue,” Mr Spainhouer told CBS.

In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.

News channel footage from helicopters showed long lines of people being escorted away from the shops with their hands in the air.

Allen Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall with more than 120 outlet stores, its website states. It is located around 25 miles north of Dallas.

APTOPIX Mall Shooting Texas (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that he was monitoring the situation.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

“I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.