A shooter has killed eight people and injured seven others as he began firing outside a crowded Dallas area outlet mall on Saturday before being shot down by a police officer.
Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd said three wounded people were in critical condition in the evening and four were stable.
The gunfire erupted around 3.30pm local time on Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets where hundreds of shoppers had come to spend their weekends.
Videos circulating on social media show the shooter stepping out of a silver sedan and firing indiscriminately at people outside the mall.
At a news conference, Allen police chief Brian Harvey did not identify the shooter but said he acted alone.
He said an officer at the mall on an unrelated call heard the shots and found the suspect. “The officer engaged the suspect and neutralised the threat. He then called for emergency personnel,” he added.
Texas senator Ted Cruz offered his condolences and praised law enforcement for gunning down the “monster” shooter.
‘Special place in hell’ for people who block gun control laws, Texas state senator says
Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who is from Uvalde, reacted angrily to the shooting.
“There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing,” he said.
The senator shared the tweet with a hashtag #bloodontheirhands.
Witnesses say children among those killed in shooting
While police are yet to confirm the identities of the victims in the shooting, witnesses said they saw children among them.
Tarakram Nunna, 25, and Ramakrishna Mullapudi, 26, said they saw what appeared to be three people motionless on the ground, including one who appeared to be a police officer and one who appeared to be a mall security guard.
Another shopper, Sharkie Mouli, 24, said he hid in a Banana Republic store during the shooting. As he left, he saw what appeared to be an unconscious police officer lying next to another unconscious person outside the outlet store.
“I have seen his gun lying right next to him and a guy who is like passing out right next to him,” Mr Mouli said.
More pictures from scene of Texas shooting
Outraged gun control advocates demand action
Several Democrats and other gun control advocates were left outraged by yet another mass shooting in the US and demanded action.
California governor Gavin Newsom said: “This is freedom?? To be shot at a mall? Shot at school? Shot at church? Shot at the movies?”
“We have become a nation that is more focused on the right to kill than the right to live. This is not what the American people want,” he added.
Shannon Watts, founder of advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said the shooting was the “logical outcome of allowing extremists like this to dictate our nation’s gun laws”.
“If you haven’t been impacted yet by gun violence, God bless you. But sadly it’s coming — to your state, community, school,” she said.
Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said: “These horrific tragedies are occurring with increasing regularity and it’s clear there’s no place in this country where Americans are safe from gun violence.”
Allen mall massacre is 199th mass shooting this year
The shooting at Allen mall is the 199th mass shooting in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
It comes just a week after a gunman killed five people in Cleveland, Texas, after he was asked by a neighbour to stop shooting as they were trying to sleep. The shooter, who was on the run, was captured after a manhunt spreading over days.
On Monday, a man who was a registered sex offender shot six people, including his wife and three children, near Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Police officer at mall in city of Allen heard gunshots and ‘neutralised’ shooter, say officials
Silver car with bullet holes seen outside store in shopping mall
Shoppers recount horror of seeing bloodied clothes
Several shoppers who came to Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday said they ran for cover as they heard loud popping noises,
Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when he heard the sound of gunshots through the headphones he was wearing.
“It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside,” Mr Payton said.
People in the store scattered before employees ushered the group into the fitting rooms and then a lockable back room, he said. When they were given the all-clear to leave, Payton saw the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloodied clothes were laying nearby.
Once outside, Mr Payton saw bodies. “I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” he said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the ground, he said. “It broke me when I walked out to see that,” he said.
Further away, he saw the body of a heavyset man wearing all black. He assumed it was the shooter, Mr Payton said, because unlike the other bodies it had not been covered up.
