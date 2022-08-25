Wendy’s customer in Texas opens fire after argument over wrong order

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Wendy’s customer was arrested in Texas for firing bullets at the fast-food joint after getting enraged over a wrong drive-through order, according to police.

Christian Ellis, 19, went inside Wendy’s in Frisco, Texas, on 17 August and began an argument with the staff after picking up his order from the drive-thru window.

The customer then returned to his vehicle and pulled out a gun before he started firing at staff in Wendy’s around 8pm, the police said.

“Following the dispute, the customer returned to his vehicle where he retrieved a pistol and fired into the front of the location before fleeing,” the police said in a statement.

No one was struck by the gunfire in Frisco, which is about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Police said responding officers learnt that the teenager was unhappy with the order and began the argument.

He was arrested two days after the shooting after police located him with the help of vehicle information and video evidence in the north of Dallas.

Mr Ellis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony that can land him in prison for 20 years if convicted, Frisco police said.

Two other people who were accompanying Mr Ellis in the vehicle were also arrested.

Police said Tyran McLeod, 19 and Shaquita Glaspie, 33, both of Little Elm, were charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine up to $4,000.

In another recent incident of violence at the restaurant, a Wendy’s employee was charged with second-degree murder in Arizona after he allegedly punched an elderly man eating a Frosty on 26 July. The elderly man succumbed to his injuries 10 days later in a hospital.