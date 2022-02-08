Masked men seen distributing white supremacist flyers in Texas neighbourhood

Residents in the Northwest Harris County neighbourhood of Texas have reported seeing men in ski masks distributing racist cartoons on flyers.

The flyers, containing an offensive image seen by The Independent had the title “2026 A Race Odyssey” with a statement. “Think about it, what will America’s major cities look like in ten years?” wrote the caption, alongside an illustration of Black men holding bottles, swinging from street lights, with a smashed TV, turned over car and rubble in the background, followed by links to white supremacist organisations.

The masked men went from house to house early on Sunday morning, putting the flyers on peoples homes and cars, explained William White, the director of operations for the Council of American Islamic Relations.

The person who reported the men asked if police could not come to their house, out of fear of retribution.

“The home is supposed to be a place of safety and tranquillity,” said William White, director of operations at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“It is shocking to me that someone would think it funny or okay to violate a sacred space and place these hateful messages on these cars and homes under the darkness of night. We urge everyone in Harris County and across Texas, do not to fear these actions.”

Residents have described feeling deeply uncomfortable with the hate propaganda being distributed in their neighbourhood.

"My family, we are an African-American family and we believe in diversity," said one resident to KHOU 11 news. "Just to know someone is making things more difficult and taking us back in time makes me very uncomfortable."

CAIR is looking to find those responsible for the flyer dump and is asking people with information to come forward.

“CAIR Houston strongly condemns this vile act of hate and intimidation. We are asking anyone that has come across these flyers to please send any information to local law enforcement and file a complaint on CAIR-Houston’s website so that we can further our investigation and ensure this hatred has no room to grow in America’s most diverse county in the country,” said Mr White who will turn all findings over to the FBI.

The organisation has already had one person come forward to submit a video relating to the flyers, this information will be shared with law enforcement.

"When you are invoking fear and hate towards anyone it should be investigated. At the very least we want to make sure everyone is safe," said Mr White.