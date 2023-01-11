Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.

Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.

Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s a connection. But I’m hopeful that this will reinvigorate this case and bring attention to my son’s murder.”

Travis and Jamilyn were stabbed in the middle of the night in Salem, Oregon, as they slept. Travis died and Jamilyn survived 19 stab wounds.

Ms Juetten told News Nation’s Banfield show that “my son was an amazing young man, and it’s very hard not to have any answers. I just wish somebody would come forward just to give that extra piece to the puzzle that we need”.

She continued: “I can’t even start grieving until I have an answer, so it’s very difficult for my family.”

The police investigating the murders of the four students ruled out a possible connection to the Oregon stabbings.

Moscow Police issued a statement that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

“There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” the statement read.

“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related.”

Travis’s mother had previously told The Independent that finding out who killed her son and also catching the killer of the students would be “the best Christmas present ever”.