Teen left on ventilator after house party hazing speaks out

A Georgia teenager who almost died during an alcohol-related hazing incident last week has spoken out for the first time since the attack.

Trenton ‘Trent’ Lehrkamp, 19, was forced to consume excessive amounts of alcohol during a house party in Saint Simon’s Island on 21 March. Three juveniles then dropped him off at an emergency room while he was unconscious and with a nearly fatal alcohol level of .464 — more than 23 times over the legal limit.

Mr Lehrkamp’s clothes were “soaked with urine” and he had spray paint “all over his body and hair” as well as a small bruise on his left shoulder, according to a police report released by Glynn County PD. He was then placed on a ventilator.

In an audio shared by WSAV reporter Brett Buffington, Mr Lehrkamp said he is slowly improving but has a long recovery ahead. He is now receiving treatment at an out-of-state facility.

“Just know it’s going to be a long time for me to get over this, through the trauma,” Mr Lehrkramp said. “But one day, hopefully within the next few months or so, I might be back. But, justice will be served.”

The three juveniles who dropped Lehrkamp at the hospital left before police officers showed up, according to a Facebook post from the Glynn County Police Department. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday (4 April).

The department issued a statement on Monday asking the public to avoid misinformation surrounding the case. Chief O’Neal Jackson said there is no evidence that anyone defecated on Mr Lehrkamp, or that he ingested battery acid.

They also denied allegations that some of the teens involved in the incident are related to members of the Glynn County Police Department.

“Misinformation also delays and hampers the investigation as it needlessly requires the diversion of resources,” the statement read. “Just as we ask the public to help by providing information, you can also help by refusing to pass on information without verifying the facts.”

(GoFundMe )

Mr Lehrkamp spent a week in the ICU “battling fevers and a lung infection,” according to a GoFundMe set up by Erika Keller.

The GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Mr Lehrkamp’s medical bills. As of Tuesday, it had raised more than $125,000.

On Sunday (2 April), a family member wrote in an update that Mr Lehrkamp was thankful for the good wishes and support he had received in the last couple of weeks.

“He wants you all to know he’s alive and well but has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma,” Ericka Keller wrote. “He is hopeful that through the support he’s going to receive over the next few months, that he may be back to normalcy.”

Mr Lehrkamp’s father, Mark Lehrkamp, told officers in the report that his son was with people “he thinks cares for him” because “he has no other friends.” However, Mark alleged this was not the first time his son returned from the home injured.

Several news reports say that videos from previous incidents involving Lehrkamp began circulating on social media, allegedly showing the teenager slumped over in a chair while being sprayed with a water hose.

“Trent wouldn’t know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him inhumane, terrifying ways for hours,” the description of the GoFundMe says.

Glynn County Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and both the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) conducted interviews with involved parties.