Fugitive zookeeper Mimi Erotic surrenders to authorities after five weeks on the run
Trisha Denise Meyer, 40, was charged on 6 October with offenses related to her sale of an endangered jaguar
A fugutive animal dealer who fled justice last month has surrendered in California after almost five weeks on the run, according to authorities.
Trisha Denise Meyer, 40, turned herself in on Tuesday in California to face federal charges for transporting and selling a jaguar cub between Texas and California, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office told The Independent.
Meyer, infamous for labelling herself “Mimi Exotic” and “Mimi Erotic,” had a court appearance scheduled later in the day where she was expected to enter a plea.
Her defence attorney did not immediately return a call from The Independent; a person who answered the phones at his office said he was in court.
More follows...
