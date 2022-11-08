Fugitive zookeeper Mimi Erotic surrenders to authorities after five weeks on the run

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fugutive animal dealer who fled justice last month has surrendered in California after almost five weeks on the run, according to authorities.

Trisha Denise Meyer, 40, turned herself in on Tuesday in California to face federal charges for transporting and selling a jaguar cub between Texas and California, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office told The Independent.

Meyer, infamous for labelling herself “Mimi Exotic” and “Mimi Erotic,” had a court appearance scheduled later in the day where she was expected to enter a plea.

Her defence attorney did not immediately return a call from The Independent; a person who answered the phones at his office said he was in court.

