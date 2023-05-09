Soccer executive and celebrity attorney: Who is Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina?

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lawyer Joe Tacopina was the head of the legal team representing former President Donald Trump in the civil rape trial against former Elle advice columnist E Jean Carroll.

Mr Tacopina congratulated Ms Carroll and wished her “good luck” after the jury in the civil case returned a verdict that Mr Trump was liable for sexually abusing her in a New York City department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996.

The jury returned a verdict on 9 May 2023 that Mr Trump was not liable for raping her and awarded the writer a total of $5m in damages, which includes the defamation claim.

The attorney is also representing the ex-president in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into his alleged hush money payments to women claiming to have had affairs with him.

A Manhattan grand jury voted earlier this year to indict Mr Trump for falsifying business records in connection to a 2016 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels for her to remain silent about a 2006 affair she claims to have had with Mr Trump, a claim he denies.

Here’s what we know about the ex-president’s top lawyer:

Brooklyn-born lawyer known for explosive media appearances

Mr Tacopina, 56, was born in Brooklyn and has made a name for himself with explosive media appearances as he defends Mr Trump. He has also represented rapper Meek Mill and baseball player Alex Rodriguez, according to the New York Post.

Mr Tacopina is the founder and managing partner of the law firm Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo in New York.

“The Law Offices of Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo has built a reputation as a law firm that tackles high-profile criminal and civil cases,” its website states. “We have proudly served our national and international clients for more than 20 years, and our distinguished attorneys have more than 70 years of combined legal experience.”

Before becoming a criminal defence lawyer, Mr Tacopina was a prosecutor in Brooklyn.

He was initially hired by Mr Trump in January of this year to defend him in the civil lawsuit filed by Ms Carroll.

1-800-Save-My-A**

In March 2007, GQ Magazine published a piece entitled 1-800-Save-My-A**.

The introduction states: “Suspected of murdering that blond girl in Aruba? Having some problems with your appointment as homeland-security chief? Made the mistake of having sex with Christie Brinkley’s husband? Call Joe Tacopina, the best-dressed, smoothest-talking, hardest-working criminal-defense attorney going, and for a mere $750 an hour, everything will be okay.”

Mr Tacopina has five children with his wife Tish, The Post notes.

‘Most experienced American owner’ in Italian football

In August 2021, he acquired the Italian Serie B – second-tier – football club Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor, also known as SPAL.

In November of last year, Forbes wrote that he has spent “more than a decade as a top executive across four Italian soccer clubs,” and they called him the “most experienced American owner” in Italian football.

Venezia FC President Joe Tacopina looks on before the TIM Cup Match between Venezia and Catania at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on August 11, 2019 in Venice, Italy (Getty Images)

Tacopina, as president of Bologna FC, celebrates with supporters at the end of the Serie B play-off final match between Bologna FC and Pescara Calcio at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on June 9, 2015 (Getty Images)

What Tacopina has said about the hush money case

Mr Tacopina criticised the indictment of Mr Trump, appearing on Fox News earlier this year saying that “I’ve never been more angry about a charge because today, the rule of law in the United States of America died. It’s dead. It’s dead”.

Speaking about Mr Trump, he said, “he’s ready to fight. You know, he’s the toughest guy I know. He was shocked, you know, because we really weren’t — I was shocked”.

Twitter user Acyn posted a clip of Mr Tacopina from 2018, in which he appears on a CNN panel discussion with Frank Bruni of The New York Times and CNN’s Laura Coates.

Trump lawyer blasts hush money payments as 'illegal' and 'fraud'

Mr Tacopina appeared to say that alleged payments and subsequent falsification of records were an “illegal agreement”.

“I mean, you know, once that net is out, once the microscope is on you, everything is fair game,” Mr Tacopina said on 14 March 2018, according to a CNN transcript. “And it’s hard to argue, ‘oh, you can’t look at this or you can’t look at that’. So, yes, if there’s an issue with that payment to Stormy Daniels being that it was made on behalf of the candidate. Okay. And it was not declared. That’s fair game. Unfortunately, if that’s the case.”

“And you know, quite frankly, you know, Michael Cohen, again has made statements that would give rise to suspicion,” he added. “For any prosecutor to say that doesn’t make sense, that a lawyer took out a home equity loan with his own money, paid somebody that he didn’t even know on behalf of a client who, by the way, had the wherewithal and the money to afford $130,000. And, by the way, didn’t tell the client about the settlement agreement. It’s an illegal agreement. It’s a fraud, if that’s, in fact, the case.”

“It doesn’t pass the straight-face test, and quite frankly, if that is what happened, we have a potential campaign finance issue,” he added.

The five-year difference between Trump's lawyer's opinion

When reached by The Independent for comment, Mr Tacopina emphasized that twice during his 2018 appearance, he said, “if that is in fact the case”.

“I was opining on a hypothetical that was posed by the host without [knowing] any of the facts. That is [why] I qualified my statements. The facts as I have now learned clearly show, that is NOT in fact the case,” he said in an email. “My mind hadn’t changed about the issue but what has changed is that I learned the facts. My response was based on a hypothetical question … which is why I qualified my response TWICE.”

The E Jean Carroll lawsuit

Ms Carroll claims that Mr Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996 and that he later defamed her in 2019 as president when he rejected her allegation.

As he began cross-examining Ms Carroll on 27 April, Mr Tacopina brought up a draft of her book What Do We Need Men For? in which she writes about the episode involving the former president.

“You wrote that you thought Donald Trump was trying to kill you, to poison your water,” he said.

“That’s a draft. That was not published,” Ms Carroll responded.

On 8 May, Mr Tacopina said during closing arguments that Ms Carroll “became a star” after she went public with her story.

In a podcast interview played for the jury, Ms Carroll said she got her “revenge” on Elle following her 2019 firing because she’s now more successful after becoming an independent Substack writer.

Mr Tacopina went on to claim that Ms Carroll, and witnesses Lisa Birnbach, and Carol Martin “colluded” to create fake claims about Mr Trump.

The attorney said both Ms Birnbach and Ms Martin testified that they didn’t tell anyone else about the incident. He added that Ms Martin didn’t bring it up on election night in 2016.

Mr Tacopina told the jury that she didn’t say, “Oh, my God. He’s going to win. He raped my friend,” according to Law & Crime.

The attorney went on to mock Ms Birnbach for testifying that she wasn’t thinking about the alleged rape on election night 2016.

“I wasn’t thinking about it,” she said.

Mr Tacopina said there’s “no way that’s truthful testimony”.

On 9 May, the jury in the civil case returned a verdict that Mr Trump was liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll, but not raping her, and awarded the writer a total of $5m in damages, which includes the defamation claim.

In the courtroom, the clerk read the verdict: “As to battery, did Ms Carroll prove that Mr Trump raped Ms Carroll?” The jury answered “No”.

The jury also found Mr Trump liable for wonton disregard, for which Ms Carroll was awarded $20,000, according to Inner City Press.

Mr Trump was also found liable for defamation as the jury found that he made false statements about Ms Carroll.

The jury found that Mr Trump acted with actual malice and that Ms Carroll had been injured, for which she was awarded $1m. For repairing her reputation, Ms Carroll was awarded $1.7m.

After the jury was led out Mr Tacopina approached Ms Carroll and shook her hand and said “Congratulations and good luck.”

Kings County prosecutor

Mr Tacopina attended Bridgeport Law School, which is now called Quinnipiac University School of Law, located in North Haven, Connecticut.

Before entering private practice, he was a prosecutor at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

A rapper, a baseball star, a state senator, and a long line of New York City cops

Meek Mill was sent to jail in 2008 on charges relating to gun and drug violations. The rapper was convicted in 2017 for violating his probation. Mr Tacopina was able to get him out after five months. In January, the rapper was pardoned by the outgoing governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Tom Wolf.

Mr Tacopina represented baseball star Alex Rodriguez in the appeal of his 2014 suspension after he tested positive for human growth hormones and testosterone.

The attorney has also represented several New York police officers.

New York Democratic state Senator Hiram Monserrate faced charges of felony assault in 2009 following allegations that he dragged his girlfriend down a hallway, but Mr Tacopina helped him get acquitted.