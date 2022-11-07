Jump to content

Tyson Foods CFO is arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

John Tyson, 32, was promoted to CFO of the meat conglomerate back in September

Johanna Chisholm
Monday 07 November 2022 20:47
The chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.

John Tyson, 32, was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a woman who claims she didn’t know him, authorities said.

The top executive at the multinational food company was booked into Washington County Jail, located about 10 miles south of the headquarters of Tyson Foods in Springdale.

KNWA reported that the woman claims she found the 32-year-old executive asleep in her bed at around 2am local time, according to a police report viewed by the station.

Mr Tyson’s breath allegedly reeked of alcohol, and he was unable to verbally respond to police when they were called to the home, the police report from the Fayetteville force said.

Officers managed to make an identification on the man asleep in the woman’s bed after finding his driver’s licence inside his clothes, which were found at the front of the bed, the report said.

The front door of the home was unlocked, the woman said.

Mr Tyson was only recently promoted to his role as CFO and executive vice president in the family company after Stewart Glendinning was tapped to the meat giant’s prepared foods business.

John Tyson, 32, was arrested in Arkansas early in the morning on Sunday for after he was found sleeping in the wrong house and was allegedly intoxicated, police said

(Washington County, Arkansas)

Mr Tyson received a bachelors’ degree in economics from Harvard University and then later graduated from Stanford Graduate School of Business with an MBA, according to the company’s website. Before the fourth-generation member of the Tyson family joined the fold of the family company in 2019, he’d worked as an investment banker with J.P. Morgan and lectured at Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond for comment to The Independent.

The CFO is the son of the meat conglomerate’s chairman, John H Tyson, and the great-grandson of its founder, John W Tyson.

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Tyson Foods are set to be reported on 14 November.

