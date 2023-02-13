Several people struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several people have been struck by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York, police have said.

Multiple pedestrians were struck by the vehicle and a bicyclist was dragged by the truck on Monday morning.

People were struck by the truck at about 11am at three different locations near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, the authorities said.

The driver was then arrested near the Brooklyn-Battery tunnel, according to New York councilman Justin Brannan.

He tweeted: “A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge ... Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident.”

“We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape. PLEASE pray for these folks,” he added.

The truck struck several people after driving onto a sidewalk in Bay Ridge, ABC7 reported.

A U-Haul was stopped in Brooklyn after mowing down several people (Screenshots / ABC7)

(AP)

(AP)

Pedestrians Struck (Associated Press)

One of those who were injured was a man in his 30s who was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. Three men riding mopeds sustained minor injuries after being hit by the truck.

The driver took off down Gowanus Expressway following the crashes and took the exit onto Hamilton Avenue before he was surrounded by police on Columbia Street in Red Hook.

Roberts Boyce, the former NYPD Chief of Detectives, told ABC News that the incident reminds him of what took place in 2017 when a man killed multiple people while driving down a crowded street in Manhattan.

“It’s the first thing I thought,” Mr Boyce said. “I worked the Sayfull Saipov case, I remember how dangerous it was and what he did and how deadly it was. That was the first thing that came to mind when I heard [about] the rented truck. So let’s hope it’s not that and it’s a person in mental distress at this point and it’s nothing more than that. It’s difficult to link the two right now but how can you not think about that?”

