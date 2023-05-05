Everything we know about the UC Davis serial stabbings suspect

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A spate of stabbings in California over the past week that gave rise to concerns about a potential “serial killer” has led to the arrest of a former UC Davis student.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, was identified and arrested on Thursday by the Davis city police, the UC Davis police, and the FBI in connection with three stabbings that they believe are connected.

Mr Dominguez has been held on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder and remains the only suspect arrested in connection with the case so far.

At a press conference, Davis police chief Darren Pytel said they believe Mr Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings.

“At this point we believe that all three (stabbings) are connected and we have evidence and information that they are and have one person responsible,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

The arrest comes three days after the latest incident on Monday, in which a woman reported being stabbed more than once through a tent near 2nd Street and L Street.

Here’s everything we know about the 21-year-old suspect.

CNN reported that about 15 people called the police to report someone matching the suspect’s description. The suspect appeared to have “some physical evidence on him that might be part of the investigation”, Mr Pytel said. In his backpack, law enforcement found “a large knife that was consistent with the one we were looking for based on evidence from the first homicide”.

Who is Carlos Dominguez?

Mr Dominguez is a former student at UC Davis who was in his third year of college until he was “separated” for “academic reasons” on 25 April, according to authorities.

Not much is known about him at this time and authorities are still working to ascertain more information.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, was a student at UC Davis until last week (Yolo County Sheriff’s office)

Police believe he is from Oakland and transferred from Laney College.

He was profiled in an Oakland Unified School District feature that quoted him as saying that he aspired to be a doctor.

Mr Dominguez has lived in Davis for at least a couple of years, police said.

How did the police find him?

Authorities from the city of Davis, UC Davis police, and the FBI worked together to identify and arrest Mr Dominguez, according to a statement from university.

A search warrant was issued for where Mr Dominguez lived with several roommates, who have been interviewed by police.

It appears the 21-year-old had been in that location between the stabbings.

Dominguez is being held at the Yolo County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

What are the accusations?

Mr Dominguez has been arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder.

Authorities claimed he was responsible for all three stabbings that occurred in the Davis area over the past week.

The first stabbing occurred on 27 April, when a man was found dead near Central Park in downtown Davis.

The second stabbing occurred at Sycamore Park on 30 April, in which the victim, a UC Davis student, died after being violently attacked with a knife.

The third stabbing occurred on 2 May, when a woman reported being stabbed more than once through a tent near 2nd Street and L Street.

While the woman is believed to be in critical condition, the other two stabbings were fatal.