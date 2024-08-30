Uncle allegedly kidnaps kids, telling cops he wanted to ‘take them to heaven’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Harrowing police body cam footage shows the moment a man in California was arrested for kidnapping his young niece and nephew before telling authorities he wanted to “take them to heaven.”

The Upland Police Department shared the footage on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a note from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for a vehicle in connection to a kidnapping after two children, ages 4 and 6, were taken by their uncle, who has no custodial rights.

The man, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested this week after taking his niece and nephew so he could “take them to heaven,” cops say. ( Upland Police Department )

The mother of the children told police that the man, who has not yet been named, was unstable and that she “feared he would harm” them.

When police spotted the vehicle, they attempted to pull it over, but the man refused that led to a brief chase with the children in the backseat of the car before an arrest was finally made.

While being taken into custody, the suspect told police he wanted to take the children to heaven.

It’s unclear why the man allegedly took the kids and where they were headed.

Two children were in the backseat of the vehicle the uncle was driving when he was pulled over by police. ( Upland Police Department )

Both children were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but they were unharmed.

No additional details were immediately available.