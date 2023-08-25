Five family members found dead inside Ohio home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five family members have been found dead in a home in northeast Ohio in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say.

Police in Uniontown, Stark County, made the grisly discovery after performing a wellbeing check at a home in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue in Lake Township at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members, and described the incident as a domestic dispute that “turned deadly”.

“At this time, it is believed there are no other persons involved,” Uniontown police said in a statement.

The victims were identified as Jason Dunham, 46, Melissa Dunham, 42, Renee Dunham, 15, Amber Dunham, 12, and 9-year-old Evan Dunham.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office are helping Uniontown police with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Lake Township is a town of approximately 30,000 residents, situated 50 miles south of Cleveland.