United Airlines pilot charged after bizarrely attacking Denver airport parking gate with axe

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, faces charges of criminal mischief

Andrea Blanco
Sunday 20 August 2023 23:50

United Airlines pilot charged in ax attack at Denver airport

A United Airlines pilot has been charged over an axe attack at Denver International Airport.

Sixty-three-year-old Kenneth Henderson Jones faces charges of criminal mischief for allegedly using an axe to strike a parking arm at the airport’s employee parking lot, the Associated Press reports.

The incident on 2 August was caught on surveillance video.

Mr Henderson Jones is accused of knocking off the gate’s base and then fleeing the scene by jumping a fence during a confrontation with an airport employee who managed to take the axe from him.

The pilot was later arrested at a nearby field and released shortly after.

The damages allegedly caused by the pilot are estimated to be $700, according to CBS News.

Kenneth Henderson Jones reportedly told law enforcement that he was ‘at his breaking point’ when he allegedly charged at a parking arm with an axe at Denver International Airport

(CBS/Screengrab)

A police report obtained by the AP states that Mr Henderson Jones said he was “at his breaking point” when the attack unfolded.

He reportedly claimed he was trying to help drivers leave the parking lot as at least six vehicles were stuck at every exit.

United Airlines said in a statement that Mr Henderson Jones has been removed from the schedule.

He will remain on leave pending an internal investigation, a spokesperson told CBS.

Mr Henderson Jones is scheduled to appear in court again on 25 September.

