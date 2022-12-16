✕ Close Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have recovered surveillance footage from a homeowner showing a passing white car at the time of the murders of four students of the University of Idaho.

Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives reached out to him on 14 November, a day after four students were brutally murdered in their beds.

The surveillance footage placed on top of his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane showed a white car speeding west on Taylor Road between 2.14am and 3.15am on Sunday.

Nearly five weeks after students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.

The mother of Goncalves revealed yesterday she fears the brutal crime could go unsolved. She said her family has been “left in the dark” as her daughter’s killer remains at large.

Moscow police said they are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras. It comes as other surveillance footage purportedly showed a white car speeding past a Moscow gas station near the scene on the night the students were killed.