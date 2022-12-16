Idaho murders - update: White car linked to stabbings spotted on video supplied by homeowner
Mother of victim fears brutal crime could go unsolved
Father of Idaho murder victim says ‘means of death’ do not match
Police have recovered surveillance footage from a homeowner showing a passing white car at the time of the murders of four students of the University of Idaho.
Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives reached out to him on 14 November, a day after four students were brutally murdered in their beds.
The surveillance footage placed on top of his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane showed a white car speeding west on Taylor Road between 2.14am and 3.15am on Sunday.
Nearly five weeks after students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.
The mother of Goncalves revealed yesterday she fears the brutal crime could go unsolved. She said her family has been “left in the dark” as her daughter’s killer remains at large.
Moscow police said they are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras. It comes as other surveillance footage purportedly showed a white car speeding past a Moscow gas station near the scene on the night the students were killed.
White car linked to murders was spotted on video supplied by homeowner
Since the last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.
White car spotted in video of homeowner staying near Idaho student victims
It is unclear if the car, described as ‘light coloured’ by homeowner, is same one police is looking for
Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings?
It could have been anyone, in any US college town, on any Saturday night.
That’s how typical the murdered students’ behaviour was in Moscow, Idaho, just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death.
Reporting from Moscow, Idaho, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours:
Campus to club to crime scene: Final hours of Idaho college murder victims
They did what they’d do on any Saturday night. Could clues to the Idaho killings lie in victims’ ordinary evenings? Reporting from Moscow, Sheila Flynn outlines the four young students’ final hours
These 12 questions could hold the key to solving the Idaho murders
With each piece of information revealed or theory debunked, dozens more questions emerge.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn, Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report on the murders that have rocked the small town of Moscow.
Grieving father says he was told daughter’s stab wounds were ‘open gouges’
Four weeks after the 13 November slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves revealed graphic details about the nature of the victims’ wounds.
Mr Goncalves recounted a conversation where he asked Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt how many times the students were stabbed.
“She says, ‘Sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital.
“She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out.”
Body-camera footage from near crime scene not linked to the crime
In the fourth week of the investigation, authorities sought to dispel rumours around body-camera footage from a separate incident on the night of the killings.
Video circulated on social media showed a Moscow Police officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed.
The interaction, which police said stemmed from an alcohol offence, took place just before 3am, putting it right up against the 3am to 4am window in which the students were thought to have been killed.
The video drew rampant speculation online, especially in prolific Reddit communities, due to both the timestamp and the fact that a white vehicle was seen in the background. On Wednesday, investigators announced they are seeking details about the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene “in the early morning hours” on the day of the murders.
But Moscow Police have since shut down speculation around the video, telling The Independent on Thursday that the incident on the body-camera footage is in no way connected to the murders and the white car in the background is not the same one they are seeking information about.
“Investigators are aware of the white vehicle in the bodycam footage and it is not the vehicle investigators are seeking information about,” a spokesperson said.
Idaho police address rumours about ‘hoodie guy’
Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have acknowledged rampant rumours around a man who was seen near two of the victims at a food truck hours before they were killed.
The man dubbed “hoodie guy” in online sleuth communities - who police previously said is not considered connected to the 13 November killings - became the target of renewed speculation this week after the father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves mentioned rumours around him in an interview with The New York Post on Monday.
A Twitch livestream from the Grub Truck in Moscow, Idaho, captured the man standing nearby Goncalves and Madison Mogen on the night of 12 November, hours before the women were stabbed to death along with their roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home.
While the man was cleared by Moscow police shortly after the video emerged, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves suggested that police may have ruled him out too quickly in his interview with the Post, claiming that he’d heard the man had since left the country and declined a DNA test.
Last week, Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told The Independent that investigators are “aware of the rumours”, but did not confirm or deny them.
“The person in question continues cooperating with the investigation,” Mr Snell added.
Terror grips Idaho college town after quadruple murder
Parents are ordering deadbolts, teens are asking for guns and the streets are empty in Moscow.
There is a killer - or killers - on the loose, more than three weeks after four college students were murdered in their beds.
Locals tell The Independent’s Sheila Flynn how fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police.
Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle’s final hours
There continues to be a huge gap in the timeline for the last known movements of Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Police said that the young couple was at a fraternity party at Sigma Chi from 8pm to 9pm on the night of 12 November.
They arrived at the home on King Road at around 1.45am on 13 November, and were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am.
Four weeks on from the murders, their whereabouts in the roughly five hours between the party and returning to the student’s home still remains unclear.
Kernodle’s mother Cara Northington has said that she believes her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were at a bar during that time.
However, she confirmed that she does not know that for sure.
Last week, Moscow Police said that they are still “investigating what occurred from approximately 9pm on November 12th to 1.45am on November 13th, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive”.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about “any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal” to come forward to help “add context to what occurred”.
The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports what police have ruled out so far:
Moscow PD participates in ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
The Moscow Police Department and other police departments participated in the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event.
“This year, we shopped with 32 families who were nominated by the schools and community. Each child received just over $100 to shop for Christmas gifts for their families and were also encouraged to buy a little something for themselves,” a statement by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office read.
“... Our agencies are so thankful for the $4,500 grant from Walmart Community Partnerships that helped make these kids Christmas a little more special.”