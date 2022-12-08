Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The president of the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Idaho has said that the fraternity is cooperating with the police investigation into the brutal murders of four students.

Ethan Chapin was a member of Sigma Chi and attended a party at the frat house with her girlfriend Xana Kernodle just hours before they were killed. They were at the party from 8pm to 9pm on 12 November before returning to the home where they were killed at around 1.45am.

It remains a mystery where they were in the roughly five hours between the two places.

Reed Ofsthun, president of the university’s Sigma Chi chapter, told reporters on Tuesday that the fraternity is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“As of right now, we’ve told Moscow PD, Idaho State Police and the FBI all we know,” Mr Ofsthun told NewsNation.

“We’re kind of leaving it up to them to piece it together. Obviously, we don’t have the utilities or resources to do it on our own. So we’re putting full faith in the officers and the detectives doing it, but that’s all I really know right now.”

Mr Ofsthun, who said that he knew Chapin as a member of the fraternity and Kernodle as a friend, revealed that there are no cameras in the Sigma Chi house that could help piece together the two victims’ final movements.

On Wednesday, Moscow PD said the department is looking to speak with the owner of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the murders in the early hours of 13 November, when the brutal stabbings took place.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” the department said.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”

The update is perhaps the most substantial development after weeks of reminders from law enforcement that only information that didn’t hinder the investigation would be released.

The stabbings took place between 3am and 4am after the victims returned home.

Their bodies were found on the second and third floors by investigators dispatched to the scene after a 911 call was made from the cell phone of one of the two surviving roommates who were on the first floor at the time of the killings.

No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered.