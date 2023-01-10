Idaho murders – update: Kaylee Goncalves’ sister brands killer ‘true evil’ amid Bryan Kohberger stalker claim
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
The grieving sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has branded her sibling’s killer “true evil” after chilling new details came to light in suspect Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit.
Alivea Goncalves told NewsNation that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, at least 12 times prior to the 13 November murders haunts her.
“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she said.
“That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home.”
As well as cellphone data, the affidavit reveals other evidence also led them to arrest Mr Kohberger for the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Police said that his DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the scene and that the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene was traced back to him.
Former friend believed Kohberger had turned his life around
A former friend of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has revealed that she believed he had turned his life around – before his shock arrest for a quadruple homicide last month.
On CBS News’ 48 hours, Bree said that she knew Mr Kohberger when they were in high school but their friendship ended when he began using heroin.
“You just saw him becoming more self-destructive… He really stayed secluded,” she said.
When she saw him again sometime later, she said it appeared as if he was getting his life together.
“He was telling me that he wanted to get sober, that he was getting sober. … And he wanted to let me know like, ‘I’m gonna do better. I’m gonna be better,’” she said.
Bree said that he “wanted to do something that impacted people in a good way” and that she believed that studying criminology was his way of doing this.
Instead, he is now facing the death penalty for the murders of four students.
Bryan Kohberger’s childhood friends claim he was a bully and used heroin in high school
Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.
The former classmates made the comments on an upcoming episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” set to premiere Saturday on Paramount+.
One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise “comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode.
“He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts,” Mr Roberts said. “He would describe things in the most complicated, perhaps academic way possible.”
Mr Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho to face charges
Criminal justice expert says police owed apology over criticism
A criminal justice expert has said that Moscow Police are owed an apology after facing a barrage of criticism over the handling of the case.
Joe Giacalone, adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired NYPD sergeant, told CNN that local law enforcement “took a beating” during the seven-week investigation as the public believed they were no closer to catching the killer.
Throughout the investigation, police kept key details under wraps and said that they did not have a suspect on the radar.
Yet, investigators were actually honing in on the suspect – but did not want to alert the alleged killer to that fact,
“We don’t want to tip off suspects or spook them so that they end up going on the run. We don’t want them trying to get rid of evidence or destroy things,” he said.
“There’s a lot of people in the public that need to apologise to the police department.
“That Moscow, Idaho, police chief took a beating and he kept on moving ahead.”
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. The Idaho murders have turned the tables
Bryan Kohberger became a household name upon his 30 December arrest in Pennsylvania for the killings of four University of Idaho students.
People from his past - though shocked - build a picture of a bullied loner who could be aggressive; fellow students from his time in Idaho describe a criminology zealot who “creeped people out”.
As he faces trial accused of shocking crimes, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Kohberger devoted his life to studying crime. Now, the tables have turned
Masked killer’s chilling words, DNA details and new timeline: Key revelations in the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
Stunning new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students have been revealed in an affidavit supporting the arrest of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger.
Mr Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at Washington State University, has been charged in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. They were killed in a rental home just blocks from the UI campus in Moscow, Idaho, right across the state border from WSU in Pullman, Washington.
The suspect was arrested in his native Pennsylvania, then extradited to Idaho, where court documents were unsealed following his first appearance before a judge in the state.
Portions were redacted but the remaining pages revealed chilling details about the murders - among them that a surviving roommate came face to face with the killer; Kohberger’s cell phone record and police traffic stops indicate he’d been casing the home; and DNA from a knife sheath was used to forensically connect the grad student to the crimes.
Here are the biggest revelations from the documents:
Key revelations from Bryan Kohberger’s arrest affidavit
Bloodstained mattresses removed from murder hosue
Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where the four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered.
Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.
Last week, a court ordered that the home would remain a crime scene until the beginning of February and that all evidence must be preserved.
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit raised more questions than answers
Why did the surviving roommate wait eight hours to call 911 after seeing the killer?
Who was the intended target?
Is Bryan Kohberger the stalker Kaylee Goncalves complained about?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports on the questions still unanswered in the case:
Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murders arrest affidavit raises these new questions
Idaho university campus has ‘sense of relief’ after arrest, says provost
Students, staff and faculty of the University of Idaho now have a “sense of relief” after a suspect was arrested for the quadruple homicide, according to the university’s provost and executive vice president Torrey Lawrence.
“I think I speak for many in our community that there’s a great sense of relief, but it’s bittersweet because this is still a horrible tragedy,” Mr Lawrence told CNN.
Mr Lawrence said he hopes Bryan Kohberger’s arrest will reassure students to return to in-person learning in the spring semester, which starts on Wednesday.
“The timing of this for our students was probably good. Hopefully we can really just be focused on classes starting and on that student experience that we provide,” he said.
Why Bryan Kohberger claims he was in Idaho
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly denied the murders when questioned in Pennsylvania prison and gave an excuse as to why he was in Idaho.
The 28-year-old was held in Pennsylvania for several days before being transferred to Idaho to face four murder charges.
At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, to which he replied that he had done nothing, reported NewsNation.
Then, he was asked why he had gone to Idaho.
Mr Kohberger reportedly replied: “Because the shopping there is better”.
How investigators matched Bryan Kohberger’s DNA to the crime scene
Bryan Kohberger’s DNA was discovered on a knife sheath that the killer left behind in the bedroom of one of the four slain University of Idaho students, according to investigators.
The affidavit released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest, revealing new details about the brutal murders and the bloody crime scene. It reveals that the killer left a tan leather sheath from the murder weapon on victim Madison Mogen’s bed next to the 21-year-old’s butchered body.
The sheath allegedly contains the DNA of a single male – the 28-year-old criminology PhD student now charged with the four murders.
“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” it states.
A statement from Moscow Police Officer Brett Payne was released on Thursday in support of Mr Kohberger’s arrest affidavit, revealing new details about the murders and the crime scene