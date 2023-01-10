✕ Close Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court for the first time

The grieving sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has branded her sibling’s killer “true evil” after chilling new details came to light in suspect Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit.

Alivea Goncalves told NewsNation that the revelation that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student appears to have stalked the student home on King Road, Moscow, at least 12 times prior to the 13 November murders haunts her.

“We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” she said.

“That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home.”

As well as cellphone data, the affidavit reveals other evidence also led them to arrest Mr Kohberger for the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Police said that his DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the scene and that the white Hyundai Elantra spotted at the crime scene was traced back to him.