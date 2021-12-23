An “outcome” has been reached in the trial of white police officer Kim Potter over the shooting death of Black man Daunte Wright.

Hennepin County Courthouse officials announced on Thursday that the almost all-white jury in the case had reached a “trial outcome” after more than 27 hours of deliberations.

It will be read out in the courtroom between 1:30pm and 2pm local time.

The statement specifically used the word “outcome” and not verdict, so it is unclear if the jury has reached an unanimous decision on the two manslaughter charges.

“A trial outcome has been reached and will be read on the record today between 1:30 pm and 2 pm,” the statement said.

Under Minnesota law, a jury must reach an unanimous verdict of either guilty or not guilty on each charge in a criminal case. In the event of a hung jury where the 12 members are deadlocked, the judge declares a mistrial.

If a mistrial is declared, prosecutors will be left to decide whether to try Ms Potter again, reach a plea agreement or drop the charges entirely.

Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, shot and killed the 20-year-old during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The 49-year-old said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired one fatal shot at Mr Wright.

She is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, which combined carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The more serious charge of first-degree manslaughter required the prosecution to prove that Ms Potter caused the death of Mr Wright while committing the misdemeanour crime of reckless handling of a firearm.

It carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

The second-degree manslaughter charge required the prosecution to prove that she caused Mr Wright’s death through culpable negligence, meaning she created an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm when she used her firearm.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.

Under Minnesota law, people with no prior criminal record - like Ms Potter - typically receive far lower than the maximum sentences.

However, prosecutors argue there were aggravating factors in the case and are asking for the maximum sentence.

Daunte Wright is pictured with his young son before his death (Hennepin County Court)

Jurors began deliberating on Monday afternoon after the prosecution and the defence delivered their closing arguments.

In total, they have deliberated across four days and more than 27 hours. By comparison, jurors deliberated for 10 hours back in April before finding another white Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty of the murder of Black man George Floyd.

The jury showed signs that they were struggling to reach a verdict on Tuesday afternoon when they sent a question to the judge asking what they should do if they couldn’t reach an unanimous verdict.

“If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?” jurors wrote in one of two notes sent to the court.

Judge Regina Chu responded by rereading the jury instructions that they should continue to “discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment”. Jurors were then sent back to deliberate further.

During deliberations, jurors have sent only two other notes to the court.

At the same time as the question about reaching consensus, they asked for the zip ties securing Ms Potter’s firearm to an evidence box to be removed so that they could handle it.

The judge granted the request and assured the court that the gun is fully secured and not loaded.

Prior to this, they sent one question on Monday afternoon asking for the date of Ms Potter’s interview with Dr Laurence Miller, a forensic pathology expert called as a witness for the defence.

The judge did not give the jurors the date instead telling them that “all the evidence is in. So you should rely on your collective memory as to what the evidence is”.

Jurors were ordered to be sequestered during deliberations, meaning they must stay at an undisclosed hotel and not return home until they reached a verdict.

The judge has said they would not be made to deliberate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and would return to deliberations after the holiday if they were yet to reach a verdict.

Jurors were permitted to communicate with their family members while the deliberations were ongoing so long as they did not discuss the trial.

During closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury that being a police officer does not mean having “a licence to kill” and that Mr Wright’s death was the result of a “colossal screw-up” by the veteran officer.

✕ Kim Potter breaks down in tears describing moment she shot Daunte Wright

The case is about the “reckless handling of her firearm” and “culpable negligence” by the defendant, said Prosecutor Erin Eldridge, arguing that she put “four people directly in harm’s way” when she opened fire on the 20-year-old.

She added that something being “an accident” does not mean it isn’t a crime, with intent to kill Mr Wright not part of the charges.

In the defence’s closing arguments, attorney Earl Gray argued that Mr Wright “caused the whole incident” by failing to comply with the officers when they pulled him over.

He argued that Ms Potter also had the right to use deadly force because she believed her fellow officer was in danger.

Ms Potter was the last witness called to the stand for the defence where she broke down in tears and apologised for Mr Wright’s death.

“I’m sorry it happened. I’m sorry,” she sobbed. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody!”

The death of the Black man at the hands of a white police officer has drawn parallels with the murder of Black man George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mr Wright’s death came at a time when Chauvin’s trial was going on just 10 miles away in Hennepin County Courthouse, sparking renewed protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.