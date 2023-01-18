Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Utah man who is charged with shooting his entire family had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, new records show, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him.

The police records released on Tuesday reveal that Michael Haight showed violent behaviour towards his family.

In a 2020 interview with authorities, Macie Haight, the family’s eldest daughter, detailed multiple assaults, including one where she was choked by her father and was “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her”.

The child abuse investigation was launched after a non-family member reported potential child abuse to the police in August 2020.

Macie, then 14, told investigators that her father’s violent behaviour started in 2017. She also spoke of an incident where he grabbed her by the shoulders and banged her into a wooden piece along the back of the couch.

Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but details weren’t shared as the investigation is ongoing.

District Attorney, Chad Dotson said in a statement on Tuesday that his office did not charge Haight in 2020 because “there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges” likely based “on an inability to prove each element of the case beyond a reasonable doubt and/or statute of limitations barriers.”

Haight was arrested following the 4 January killings in the small town of Enoch. The police said he fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids, including Macie, before turning the gun on himself.

Police believe Haight, 42, carried out the shootings two weeks after his wife had filed for divorce and just days after her relatives say he took guns from the house.

Haight is a businessman who was described in glowing terms in an obituary published in the St George Spectrum last week, calling him a father who “made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children”.

The obituary made no mention of the killings and was taken offline after backlash.

Additional reporting by agencies