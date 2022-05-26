Texas school shooting – latest: Gunman’s texts revealed as videos show parents pleading with police to act
Onlookers say they had to urge officers to enter building
Texas elementary school shooting: Live from Uvalde, Texas
Police who responded to the Texas school massacre have been accused of being “unprepared” and failing to respond as videos reveal parents pleading with officers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.
Parents said they urged officers to move into school as the AR-15-wielding assailant fatally shot two teachers and 19 pupils.
The father of 10-year-old victim Jacklyn Cazares said he even suggested he could go in himself with other bystanders as he was frustrated police were not doing it themselves.
Details of the timeline and events remain unclear, including whether officers failed to prevent 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos from entering the school, and whether he “barricaded” himself inside a classroom before or after killing fourth-grade children inside.
Messages from Ramos to recipients on social media appear to show him flaunting his weapons and announcing plans to “shoot up a elementary school” moments before the killings.
Updated: What happened and when in Texas school shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a press conference on Tuesday outlining the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two faculty dead.
Here's the timeline (in central daylight time) of events leading up to, and on the day of, the shooting in Uvalde:
Timeline of what happened in the Texas school shooting
Here’s how much money the NRA gives anti-gun Republicans
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will vote on gun legislation. But while every Democrat will likely vote for gun control measures, any legislation will need 10 votes to break a filibuster. This means that Democrats will need to find a proposal that Republicans find acceptable.
Democrats will be negotiating with Republicans, who often received money from the National Rifle Association before it attempted to declare bankruptcy last year. Even in its weakened state, the NRA and gun rights groups continue to hold considerable sway. This week, the group will hold its annual meeting in Houston and Republican Governor Greg Abbott, as well as Texas’ Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, will speak there, as well as former president Donald Trump.
Here’s a list of Republicans who could potentially vote on gun legislation and how much money they received from the NRA:
How much did Republican senators who might vote on gun control received from the NRA?
Who receives money from the NRA and when isn’t as clear-cut as it may seem
Senate Republicans block domestic terrorism bill
Senate Republicans blocked legislation to combat domestic terrorism that would have allowed for debate to begin on legislation to curb gun violence after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 21 people dead.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the Senate would consider amendments in the larger domestic terrorism legislation.
The legislation passed the House after a white supremacist shooting in Buffalo.
Uvalde High School postpones graduation after shooting
Uvalde High School is postponing its graduation ceremony as the community copes with the recent elementary school shooting, the local school district has announced.
“Out of the deepest respect for the families and our community affected by the tragedy we have experienced, the Uvalde High School Graduation Ceremony has been postponed,” the Community Independent School District said on Thursday. “This is a difficult time for everyone. Please keep all families in your prayers.”
ICE ordered to suspend immigration enforcement on families affected by shooting
The US’ controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency will not be undertaking enforcement activities at the site of this week’s school shooting in Texas, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The shooting, which saw a lone gunman murder 19 students and two adults at the Robb Elementary school, took place in the town of Uvalde, which is about an hour’s drive from the US-Mexico border.
Many of the families whose children were killed and injured are Hispanic, and there were early claims that ICE and Border Patrol agents were present at the scene of the shooting, potentially deterring non-citizen families from coming to find out if their children had survived the massacre.
School shooter was ultimately killed by Border Patrol agents after police officers initially hesitated to enter the building
Survivor reveals shooter’s chilling words before killing classmates
A child who survived the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has shared the harrowing details of what happened when the shooter walked into his classroom.
“He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, ‘It’s time to die,’” the anonymous fourth-grade boy told KENS5.
The child – whose parents hid his identity for his safety – recalled hiding under a table with a long tablecloth, which may have concealed him from the gunman and saved his life.
“When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won’t find us,” the boy told the news station. “I was hiding hard. And I was telling my friend to not talk because he is going to hear us.”
How to help victims and families in Uvalde
GoFundMe has set up a dedicated page for fundraising efforts for victims and families in Uvalde. The page can be found at gofundme.com/texas-elementary.
The city of Uvalde also is accepting donations for victims at City of Uvalde, P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, Texas 78802.
A Robb Elementary Memorial Fund account also has been created with First State Bank of Uvalde for victims and families, accepted at 200 E Nopal St., Uvalde, Texas 78801 or through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.
Blood donations also can be scheduled with South Texas Blood and Tissue and through University Health hospital in San Antonio for those living closer to the region.
San Antonio Legal Services Association also is seeking volunteers to help with legal assistance for victims and families. The organisation can be reached at uvalderesponse@sa-lsa.org.
A timeline of the Uvalde massacre
Here is what we know so far about the sequence of events leading up to and surrounding the massacre at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Timeline of what happened in the Texas school shooting
Hospital shares update on four patients in their care
University Health hospital in San Antonio reports that the four victims in Tuesday’s attack under its care remain in the same condition as reported yesterday.
A 66-year-old woman (believed to be the gunman’s mother) remains in serious condition, along with a 10-year-old girl.
Another 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl are good condition.
Seventeen people were injured in addition to the 21 people killed in Tuesday’s massacre.
Breaking: Authorities investigating police response amid conflicting witness statements
Officials are investigating the police response to the Uvalde massacre, a review that is typical in the wake of major incidents but has come under heightened scrutiny following conflicting witness reports and video showing police keeping parents at bay while the gunman – who was apparently able to bypass police – remained inside the school, where 19 children were killed.
