Security video footage has shown missing former Alabama Corrections Officer Vicky White allegedly buying clothes for inmate Casey White before the pair made their getaway.

Officer White and the man facing murder charges made their escape on 29 April. The former assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County removed the 6’9” White from the prison under the guise of taking him to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse. Authorities later discovered that no such evaluation had been scheduled. She said she was going to go for a medical check-up after dropping off the inmate because she felt unwell. The pair haven’t been seen since.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN that investigators have found surveillance footage of Ms White, who isn’t related to the inmate she allegedly helped escape, buying men’s clothes at a department store, and also visiting an “adult store”.

She “obviously had a change of clothes” for White, the sheriff said.

“It just tells us that it was very well planned and calculated,” Mr Singleton told CNN on Monday. “Obviously she well-planned this escape down to a T.”

Investigators previously released footage showing Ms White at a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama where she stayed before the escape.

The police car the officer and the inmate initially used was found abandoned in the car park of a shopping centre, with the officer’s keys to the jail, police radio, and handcuffs being left in the vehicle. Authorities believe that they left in Ms White’s 2007 Ford SUV that she parked in the car park the previous night.

That vehicle was seen in a tow lot in Tennessee on 6 May after it had been abandoned in the woods without identifying marks on the day of the escape, suggesting that they drove about two hours north from the Florence jail to Williamson County in Tennessee.

“We know now where the car is, we know what direction they went,” the sheriff told CNN. “We’re trying to canvass the area for any witnesses, also trying to research, see if any stolen vehicles were reported in that area during that time.”

Law enforcement officials believe that the vehicle may have been having mechanical issues, leading to it being left in the woods.

“We don’t have any information or intel about how they left that area,” Mr Singleton said.

“There are all kinds of possibilities. We are looking at every possible scenario we can think of,” he said when asked about possible help from a third party, adding that they may have left the US.

“That’s something we’re also considering and trying to follow up, especially with Mexican and Canadian authorities,” Mr Singleton said.

Ms White, 56, and Casey White, 38, had entered a romantic relationship after getting to know each other in 2020, according to the sheriff.

Before their escape, Ms White said she would retire and sold her home for far below the property’s market value.

There’s now a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree. The sheriff’s office said she’s no longer employed there. Her last day was on Friday, but her retirement documents were never finalised.

Authorities believe that the pair had “plenty of cash” when they escaped. Mr Singleton said Ms White’s mother has been “extremely cooperative”.

“Like us, she’s at a total loss. She did not know this side of her daughter, obviously, and she’s very distraught,” he said.

The US Marshals Service has said that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, possibly being in possession of rifles and handguns. The agency also said that White threatened his ex-girlfriend as well as her sister in 2015, saying that if he ever managed to leave jail “he would kill them and he wanted police to kill him”.

Authorities have warned White’s “potential targets” and have taken actions to make sure they’re safe.

Mr Singleton said on Monday that authorities are worried that White may not be taking medication for “controlling temper and those kinds of things”.

“He has some issues that he’s on medication for, and when he’s off his meds, I’m told he can be extremely violent,” the sheriff said, according to CNN.

The agency is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the escaped inmate, and $5,000 for the former officer. Alabama Governor Kay Ivery added $5,000 for each suspect on Friday.