CCTV shows Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Surveillance footage shows Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in a hotel lobby just hours before she vanished with capital murder suspect Casey Cole White.

White has allegedly been in a "special relationship" with the inmate for the last two years.

The video shows White pacing around the hotel's desk at 5:21am on the morning of 29 April. Officials said that the corrections officer had stayed in the hotel for two nights before disappearing with the inmate later that day.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.