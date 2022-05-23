People are on a waiting list to stay in motel room used by Vicky and Casey White

The motel room in Indiana where Vicky White and Casey White briefly stayed has seemingly become a grisly tourist attraction, with local media saying there is now a long waiting list to book the room.

Located on the ground floor, Motel 41’s room 150 now has a waiting list of 60 or more people, according to a report from Alabama-based news portal AL.com that cited an unnamed motel clerk.

Vicky and Casey White, who were not related, had fled from Lauderdale County jail and used the room as a pitstop to hide themselves from law enforcement.

Vicky White, a prison official, and Casey White, a convict at the prison, had stayed in the room – that had amenities like a queen-sized bed and cable television – for more than a week after escaping the jail on 29 April.

They fled from the motel in Evansville, Indiana on 9 May.

The tariff for the rooms in the motel is around $63 (£50) for one night, the motel clerk told AL.com.

He could not confirm if room number 150 now carries a higher tariff.

The Whites had fled in a Cadillac sedan, but were cornered just two miles from the spot by police.

On being caught, Vicky White shot herself and died by suicide, while Casey White was apprehended and taken back to Alabama.

Officials found out the two were in a relationship after recorded jailhouse phone calls revealed their conversations, police said.

Correctional officer Vicky White met Casey White in 2020 at the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility. She kept in touch with him when he was transferred temporarily to state prison before returning.

Vicky White was set to receive her fifth Employee of the Year award and had an impressive record as a correctional officer, officials said.

But since her death, an investigation found that she was giving Casey White preferential treatment including extra food.

Capital-murder suspect Casey White had pleaded guilty but had later recanted his confession to murdering Connie Ridgeway, a 58-year-old mother of two in 2015.

He had been convicted for a string of other violent crimes.

He has now been ordered to provide a DNA sample in the investigation probing his 10-day prison break.

The 38-year-old was asked to share the sample by 21 May or “as soon as practicable”, showed court records.