New charges have been filed against the fugitive corrections officer accused of helping her jailhouse lover break out of prison before going on the run together.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office slapped its own employee Vicky White with new charges of identity theft and second-degree forgery on Monday as the huge manhunt for the couple entered its 10th day.

The charges relate to Ms White allegedly using an alias to buy a getaway car that was used “to facilitate the escape”, officials said.

The 56-year-old bought the rust-coloured 2007 Ford Edge which was later found abandoned in Tennessee under a fake ID, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant was first issued for the 56-year-old’s arrest last Monday – three days after she vanished with capital murder suspect Casey Cole White – charging her with one felony count of permitting or aiding an escape.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN that officials have since determined that she has at least two fake IDs which she has been using to evade detection.

“If she was using her own identity, that would make it fairly easy for us to maybe find her,” he said.

“We do know she used a false identification to purchase a car here locally.

“She had two false IDs that we’re aware of, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she had additional or new ones now.”

The fresh charges come the same day that a man believed to be White was spotted in Indiana, close to where investigators found an abandoned vehicle thought to be linked to the fugitives.

Surveillance footage, obtained by 44News, captured a man matching White’s description entering the Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, Indiana.

The man is dressed in a light pink t-shirt, beige pants and a black baseball cap which prevents the camera getting a full image of his face.

His right arm is heavily tattooed – appearing to match images of the tattooed 38-year-old capital murder suspect which were released by law enforcement in recent days.

Hours before the footage emerged, US Marshals had discovered a stolen vehicle also in Evansville.

The vehicle had been reported missing near Nashville, Tennessee, close to where the couple abandoned their first getaway car – the Ford Edge.

On Friday, the US Marshals Service announced that the Ford Edge had been found along a rural road in Tennessee around a two hour drive north of the Lauderdale County jail where the inmate was being held prior to his 29 April prison break.

Officials said the couple left the jail in Ms White’s patrol car before abandoning the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby shopping centre and changing into the getaway car.

However, officials believe they were forced to switch vehicles again after the Ford Edge broke down.

The Ford Edge was actually located just hours after the pair disappeared and was taken to a tow lot in Williamson County – but its connection to the case was only realised on Friday.

Officials admitted that this marked another “setback” in the manhunt after the couple already had a six-hour headstart before jail staff even noticed them missing.

The second vehicle found in Indiana was also reported missing sometime after the Ford Edge was found abandoned.

Investigators are now working to determine if the car is connected to the missing inmate and corrections officer.

New details continue to emerge indicating the high level of planning that went into the escape, with surveillance footage showing Ms White at a hotel just hours before they vanished.

The video, shared by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, shows Ms White pacing in front of the reception desk at a Quality Inn at around 5.21am on Friday 29 April.

The 56-year-old, who is dressed in a dark sweatshirt with her blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders, peers over the counter before walking away.

The footage was captured on the morning of the prison breakout, with officials saying Ms White stayed at the budget hotel for two nights before going on the run with convict Casey Cole White.

Sheriff Singleton said that the Quality Inn is next to the shopping centre where the couple abandoned Ms White’s patrol car in the parking lot and transferred into the getaway vehicle.

Separate security footage has also shown Ms White allegedly buying men’s clothes for White at a department store and also visiting an “adult store” not long before they went on the run.

Sheriff Singleton told CNN that she “obviously had a change of clothes” for White and that it points to the escape being “very well planned and calculated”.

The sheriff said that the couple had been in what he described as a “jailhouse romance” or “special relationship” for the last two years.

US Marshals Service released new images of Casey Cole White’s distinctive tattoos (US Marshals Service)

White has tattoos tied to White supremacist gangs and what appears to be the Confederate flag (US Marshals Service)

He said that there is evidence that they had been in contact since 2020 when White was transferred out of the county jail after he was rumbled plotting another prison escape.

Ms White allegedly communicated with him by phone before the inmate was then transferred back to the local jail in February.

On his return, White had received special treatment from the corrections officer including being given extra food on his trays, officials said.

Ms White had also sold her home just five weeks earlier for well below its market value, withdrew $90,000 in cash from her bank accounts and filed for retirement days before the pair vanished.

Her last day of work was the day she disappeared, though her retirement papers had not been finalised.

After selling her home, she moved in with her mother who previously said that she knew nothing about her daughter’s plans to retire and had never heard her speak of White.

A warrant is out for the arrests of both the inmate and corrections officer and a reward of $15,000 is being offered for information leading to their capture.

The sheriff’s office said that Ms White, who is not related to the inmate, picked him up from the detention centre at around 9.30am on 29 April claiming that she was taking him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.

She told her coworkers that once she had escorted him to court she was going to seek medical attention for herself as she felt unwell.

They never arrived at the courthouse and neither the corrections officer nor the inmate have been seen since.

Sheriff Singleton said that they later learned that White had no scheduled court appearance or appointments that day.

Ms White’s 2013 Ford Taurus patrol car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping centre not far from the jail at around 11am that day.

Images shared by officials of how Vicky White would look with dark and shorter hair (US Marshals Service)

Sheriff Singleton said that Ms White, who coordinates all inmate transportation, broke protocol by taking the inmate out of the jail alone.

Due to the severity of charges against Mr White and his previous prison break attempt, it is policy that he must be escorted by two sworn deputies at all times including when he is transported to and from the courthouse.

But, despite the breach, the alarm was only raised several hours after the pair left the jail on Friday morning.

At around 3.30pm that afternoon, Ms White’s coworkers grew concerned that she hadn’t returned and they were unable to reach her by phone.

It was only then that they also realised that Mr White had also not returned to jail.

Members of the public have been urged to call authorities and not to approach the escapees, who are considered “dangerous” and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

White is awaiting trial on capital murder charges over the 2015 stabbing murder of 58-year-old mother Connie Ridgeway.

Ms Ridgeway was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Rogersville, Alabama, on 23 October 2015.

The case went unsolved for five years until Mr White sent a letter to authorities confessing to the crime.

At the time he was already behind bars serving a 75-year sentence after being convicted of a crime spree in both Alabama and Tennessee.

The spree includes a home invasion, carjacking and a police chase, with White shooting one person and holding six at gunpoint.

In 2020, Mr White was charged with two counts of capital murder over the killing of Ms Ridgeway.

The Marshals Service said that White had also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister in 2015, and previously said that he wanted to be killed by police.

In the early aftermath of the prison escape, the sheriff described Ms White as and “exemplary employee” who had worked as a corrections officer for more than two decades.

It has since emerged that she helped to orchestrate the escape of the man she is in some sort of relationship with, according to officials.

Authorities have released images of how Ms White would look if she changed her blonde hair to a darker colour or shorter cut.

They also released pictures of White’s distinctive tattoos including symbols tied to white supremacist groups and what appears to be a Confederate flag.