A three-year-old boy, two elementary-age sisters, a young engineer from India and mall workers are among the eight people killed in a mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

The shooting unfolded at around 3.30pm local time at the crowded Dallas-area Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday as families and friends enjoyed their weekends.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, drove to the mall with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire outside the stores.

He was killed by a law enforcement officer who was on the scene and rushed to the gunfire.

Eight people were killed and seven others injured. As of Sunday evening, Allen fire department chief Jonathan Boyd said that of the injured, three were in critical condition, while four were stable.

Police have not released a possible motive behind the shooting, but the gunman was wearing a patch reading “RWDS” – that stands for “Right Wing Death Squad” – as he carried out the rampage.

Police sources told NBC News that Garcia – an army veteran who worked as a security guard – had also posted neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online.

While details are yet to emerge about the gunman and what led up to the horror attack, the identities of those killed are coming to light.

Here’s what we know so far about the victims:

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour, a security guard who worked at the mall, was identified as one of the people killed in the gunfire by his family.

LaCour was 20 years old and had grown up in nearby Farmersville area.

He was working as a security guard at the mall when he was shot and killed on Saturday.

Christian LaCour was killed in the shooting in Allen, Texas (Facebook)

LaCour’s grandmother had posted on social media on Saturday, saying his family was unable to locate him.

She then later paid tribute to him in another post.

“He was such a beautiful soul,” she wrote. “I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him 2 weeks ago.”

LaCour’s family said they are still processing his passing and that it has broken their hearts that they have had to spread this news to others.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda, an engineer who moved to the US from India, was also identified by family members as one of the victims.

Thatikonda was shopping with a friend at the mall when she was shot and killed by the gunman, a family representative told WFAA.

Aishwarya Thatikonda died in the Allen mall shooting (Family photo)

Her friend was also shot and injured in the shooting and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Thatikonda’s family is planning to fly her body to India, where she has family.

Cho Kyu Song, Kang Shin Young and James Cho

Three-year-old James Cho was among the eight killed in the shooting, along with his parents Cho Kyu Song, 37 and Kang Shin Young, 35, according to officials.

His six-year-old brother was also present at the mall and suffered injuries, but survived and now released from the ICU. He is the only surviving member of the family.

Friends of Cho family setup a GoFundMe request (GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the friends and relatives, the Cho family had gone to Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday to exchange clothes that their six-year-old son had received as a birthday present a few days earlier.

Friends of the family, who set up the page, wrote that the afternoon, which was supposed to be “filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre”.

The Cho family was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Dallas Morning News newspaper cited Korean consulate officials confirming that the Cho family were American citizens of Korean descent and that diplomats are in contact with their family members.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Elementary school students Daniela and Sofia Mendoza were among those killed as well, according to officials in the Wylie Independent School District.

The two sisters were both students at Cox Elementary School and were in grades four and two respectively.

They were remembered by their school principal Krista Wilson as “the kindest, most thoughtful students with smiles that could light up any room” in a letter to parents.

Elio Cumana-Rivas

Elio Cumana-Rivas was the eighth victim identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday evening.

No further details about him have been released yet.