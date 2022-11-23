Gunman who killed six in Walmart Chesapeake shooting identified as disgruntled worker

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The gunman who allegedly killed six victims in a mass shooting inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself has now been identified as a disgruntled male store employee.

The suspect, who has not been named, is accused of opening fire on colleagues inside the break room of the store on Sam’s Circle at around 10pm on Tuesday night.

Six victims were killed in the attack before the assailant shot and killed himself, police said.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a press conference on Wednesday morning that the suspect is a store worker but would not reveal his identity because his next of kin is yet to be notified.

The victims’ identities have also not been released at this time and no motive was given for the attack.

Kevin Harper, a man who identified himself as a store worker, posted a Facebook Live from outside the store on Tuesday night, where he claimed he had just left the break room when “one of the managers” entered “and just started spraying”.

In the video, he claimed he had a near miss with the shooter as he had just left the break room when gunfire erupted.

“I’d just left out of the break room, manager come up in there, started capping people up in there, started shooting, bro. The manager came in, started dumping, man. As soon as I left out the break room he went in there, man... that s*** wild,” he says in the video.

Mr Harper claims it was “one of the managers” and that other “associates” died in the attack.

“It’s wild, though, it was the manager, one of the managers,” he says.

“Blew people’s brains out and everything... He came in and just started spraying and s***,” he adds.

“Sadly, though, we lost a few of our associates, I don’t know how many.”

Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find multiple people dead and injured.

In a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski said that the suspect was dead and that there was not believed to be an officer-involved shooting.

Initially police said that there had been up to 10 fatalities. At around 5am local time, the City of Chesapeake confirmed that six victims and the gunman were dead following the attack.

One of the surviving victims was identified by his family as a longtime Walmart employee who was shot just minutes after he had started his shift.

The victim, identified as a man in his 50s who had worked at the store for around 20 years, had clocked in for his shift at 10am, his sister Deborah told local outlet WAVY.

Deborah said that she had spoken to her brother on a family Zoom call as he was arriving at the store – as part of a Thanksgiving tradition.

She then received a call from him at around 10.18pm where he told her he had been shot and was being treated by police on the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined the investigation including Virginia Beach Police, the Chesapeake Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Washington.

It comes just days before Thanksgiving when shoppers were likely stocking up on goods ahead of the holiday season.

Walmart released a statement early on Wednesday saying that it was “shocked” by the event inside one of their stores.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates,” the company said.

“We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

Several Virginia lawmakers also released statements condemning the violence.

Governor Glenn Youngkin condemned what he described as a “heinous act of violence” in a statement early on Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning,” he said.

“I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.”

Virginia state senator Louise Lucas said she was “absolutely heartbroken” that the mass shooting took place in her district of Chesapeake.

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she added.

Senator Mark Warner said he was “sickened” by the reports of the mass shooting and will be “monitoring the developments closely”.

“Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake,” Mr Warner said in a tweet. “In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene.”

The massacre marks just the latest mass shooting to rock America in recent weeks, after a gunman opened fire inside an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night.

Five people were killed and 17 others injured when suspected gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

The massacre came to an end when heroic clubgoers tackled the shooter to the ground and detained him until police arrived on the scene.

The five victims killed in that attack were identified as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Vance.

This came after another mass shooting in the state of Virginia on 13 November, when three star football players from the University of Virginia were shot and killed as they returned to campus from a field trip.

Fellow student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, allegedly opened fire on the bus.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the attack, while two other were injured but survived.

Mr Jones was arrested the following day and charged with murder and other charges.