Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Walmart shooter legally purchased 9mm handgun hours before Chesapeake mass shooting

Andre Bing did not have a prior criminal history, according to authorities. The state does not impose waiting periods for gun sales

Alex Woodward
New York
Friday 25 November 2022 15:59
Walmart manager shoots six dead, kills himself in store attack

A gunman who killed six people inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia legally purchased the 9mm handgun used in the attack hours earlier.

Chesapeake officials reported that the firearm reportedly fired by Andre Bing was purchased from a local store on the morning of 22 November, hours before he fatally shot six colleagues.

Authorities did not name the store.

Police on Friday also released a “death note” reportedly found on his phone, including his apologies to God and a rebuke of the coworkers he believes harassed, bullied and betrayed him.

“I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom,” the note reads. “I remained strong through most of the torment but my dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked.”

It was not clear when the note was written.

Recommended

It also is unclear whether Virginia’s recently enacted gun reform measures could have prevented such an attack.

Virginia does not impose any legally required waiting periods from the time of purchase to the transfer of a sale of a firearm.

The state police, however, must process background check requests during the dealer’s call to the agency, “or by return call without delay”.

If police indicate that a response will not be available by the end of the dealer’s fifth business day, the dealer may immediately complete the sale or transfer, according to the Giffords Law Center.

Bing did not have a prior criminal history.

State law requires universal background checks for gun sales, reporting requirements for lost or stolen firearms, a limit of one handgun purchase per month for most people, and a “red flag” provision that allows law enforcement to seize firearms from people who pose an immediate threat to themselves or others.

Another recent measure limits possession of a firearm for people convicted of assaulting a family member.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has indicated that he could roll back some of those measures.

Recommended

Everytown for Gun Safety ranks the state as having the 14th strongest gun control policies in the US. But the reform organisation also reports that roughly 1,065 people are killed by gun violence in Virginia every year, and 1,911 others are wounded.

Gun violence is also the leading cause of death among children and teens in the state, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tuesday’s attack, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, followed a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others.

Officials in that state have come under scrutiny over that state’s so-called “red flag” provisions that allow families and law enforcement agencies to petition a judge to remove firearms from people believe to be dangers to themselves and others.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress several times this week to renew a federal ban on assault weapons like the AR-style rifle used in the Colorado attack and in several high-profile mass shootings that have killed dozens.

He also railed against what he called a lack of enforcement of red flag laws.

“The idea that we’re not enforcing red flag laws … is ridiculous,” he told reporters while speaking from Nantucket on Thursday. “The idea that we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in