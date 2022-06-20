Washington DC shooting: Teen killed and police officer wounded as gunman opens fire at Juneteenth event
Shooting took place during Moechella in downtown Washington
A teenager has died and three others, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting during Juneteenth celebrations in Washington DC.
According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, officers responded to the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest on Sunday night after gunfire broke out during “Moechella”, a Juneteenth celebration in the downtown area.
Weapons were obtained from the event area just before the shooting took place, said DC Police chief Robert Contee according to radio station WTOP, adding that the celebrations were not approved by the DC officials.
Police have so far not disclosed the identity of the 15-year-old killed in the incident. All of those injured were said to be in a “stable” condition, including the police officer who was reportedly shot in the leg.
No suspects have been arrested and the gunman remains at large, police said.
DC mayor Muriel Bowser offered her condolences to the family as she sought more “accountability” for gun crime.
More follows
