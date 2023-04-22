Twelve-year-old girl among eight people hurt after drive-by shooting in Washington DC

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight people were shot, including a 12-year-old girl, in a drive-by shooting in Washington, DC.

Police say a shooter or shooters in a black sedan began firing “indiscriminately” on Lebaum Street SE at around 10pm Friday.

Police were on that scene, where seven men were shot, when they received a call about the 12-year-old shot at a second scene on 2nd Street SE.

The scenes are believed to be connected as they are only half a mile apart.

“Because of the proximity, the time of events, I think that at this point, and I hate to speculate, but based on the proximity and time of events, the two scenes are most likely connected,” Metropolitan PD Assistant Chief Andre Wright told reporters.

“We’re still investigating both scenes, giving them both due diligence, and if information changes we’ll make sure that we get it out to you all.”

All eight victims are expected to survive.

The girl was reportedly struck in her lower extremities.

“Thank God, she’s also stable and non life-threatening,” Mr Wright said.

Mr Wright cautioned that the investigation is still in its early stages but vowed to bring the suspect or suspects to justice.

“It’s a beautiful night. There were folks who were hanging out here, and there were folks who were milling about on the 2nd Street scene,” he said.

“And for some reason you had some people who think that it was OK to fire a firearm at multiple individuals at two different scenes. And we’re not going to let that stand.”