Shooting in Washington DC leaves man dead and 5 injured after gunmen open fire into crowd

Police release pictures of suspected vehicle

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 11 April 2024 06:16
A man was killed and five others, including two children, sustained injuries in a shooting on Wednesday evening in Washington DC.

The suspects got out of a vehicle and began shooting into a crowd of people on the street in the Carver Langston neighbourhood just before 6pm, Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith said.

The four wounded – two men, a woman and a nine-year-old – were rushed to the local hospital in an ambulance, while a boy, 12, later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victims are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ms Smith said.

Law enforcement officials have released images of the suspected vehicle – a gray or light-blue four-door sedan with paper license tags and heavily tinted windows.

“This is another example, and I’ve been here before in this space, of violence that we cannot, we just cannot, accept in our communities," she was quoted by radio station Wtop as saying.

"My condolences go out to the families and friends who were impacted by this senseless gun violence tonight."

