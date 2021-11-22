Members of a ‘dancing grannies’ group are among the dead and injured after a car plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday.

Five people were confirmed to have died and more than 40 were injured after a man in a red SUV sped into marchers taking part in the Wisconsin city’s annual Christmas parade.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a troupe of women aged 50 to 70-plus, confirmed several “grannies” had died in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together.”

The post said performing in front of parades filled the grannies with “joy and happiness”.

Also among the injured are members of a youth dancing troupe, The Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team.

No details of their injuries have been released yet, but the team thanked people who had checked in.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” they said in a Facebook post.

The Catholic Community of Waukesha confirmed on Facebook that “several parishioners” had been injured.

In a statement, Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokesperson Sandra Peterson said a Catholic priest, and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured.

“Please join us in prayer for all those involved, their families, and those who are traumatised from witnessing the horrible scene.”