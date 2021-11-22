Wisconsin incident – live: Multiple people injured after SUV plows through Waukesha Christmas parade
More than 20 people have been injured and one is reportedly dead after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
There were reports of possible shots fired during the incident in the Milwaukee suburb.
Waukesha Alerts reported a “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area on West Main Street and North Barstow Street.
The same Twitter account also reported that at least one suspect is in custody and potentially two others have fled the scene, although this information remains unverified.
A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.
It’s unclear how many people were injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.
Horrific video shows car ploughing into crowd
A horrific video obtained by Milwaukee TV station TMJ 4 shows the red SUV ploughing at high speed into the parade from behind.
With band members marching four abreast in close formation, the car hits multiple people in a line, at one point bucking as it appears to run someone over.
It slows down as it pushes through the parade and then breaks through the other side, driving away until it is not visible.
One person is dead, says local media
Officials have said that one person is dead, according to TMJ 4.
We’re just awaiting a press conference from police now.
Citizens warned to shelter in place
Wakesha police have sent out an emergency alert on smartphones warning anyone within half a mile of the incident site to shelter in place and wait for an all clear.
Police chief says a vehicle has been seized
Local police chief Dan Thompson says officers have seized a “suspect vehicle” and are investigating a person of interest.
Chief Thompson said: "At approximately 4.39pm a red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 were injured as a result of this incident.
"We have recovered a suspect vehicle. It is an ongoing investigation. Victims were transported from the scene via ambulance, officers transported some of the injured to the hospitals.
"It’s a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved, the scene is now safe. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members.
“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time."