The Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy which left five victims dead and 48 injured was not a terrorist attack, police say.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told a press conference on Monday that suspect Darrell E Brooks acted alone when he allegedly drove his Ford Escape into the parade in Main St on Sunday afternoon.

“We have information that the suspect prior to the incident was involved in a domestic disturbance and the suspect left the scene just prior to our arrival at the scene,” Mr Thompson said.

“This was not a terrorist event,” he added.

Mr Thompson said Mr Brooks would be charged with five degrees of intentional homicide.

Police appeared to refute reports that Mr Brooks had been fleeing a knife fight prior to the deadly incident, and said he was not being pursued by police.

The suspect had driven through a police barricade at high speed in his Ford Escape and plowed into a parade in Main St, Waukesha, Mr Thompson said.

A police officer fired his gun to try to stop the suspect, police said.

Mr Thompson said police apprehended an uninjured Mr Brooks shortly afterwards.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard described the scene as “like a war zone”.

“It was carnage,” he said.

Police said the victims included four women and one man, and ranged in age from 52 to 81 years old.