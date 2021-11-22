The five people who were killed in the brutal attack on a Wisconsin Christmas parade have been named by police.

During a press conference on Monday, officials confirmed that Virginia Sorenson, 79, Leanna Owens, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, James Coolidge, 52 and William Hospital, 82 had tragically died in the incident that took place on Sunday evening.

President Joe Biden addressed the parade tragedy in remarks from the White House on Monday afternoon.

“While we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one,” he said.

Driver Darrell Brooks, 39, rammed his vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening, killing those five people and injuring 48 others.

Witnesses described “horrifying” scenes as a red SUV drove at high speed into the parade, where band members and cheerleaders were marching closely together.

Bystanders reported the “calm” driver was “going from side to side, targeting people”.

Multiple people were struck and injured, including 18 children, ranging in age from three to 16 years old. Six of the child victims required surgery and 10 remained in the intensive care unit as of midday Monday.

Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at the press conference that the parade attack had not been an incident of terrorism, and Mr Brooks was acting alone.

Mr Thompson said Mr Brooks had been involved in a “domestic dispute” prior to the crash but said he was not being pursued by police at the time.

A police officer fired his gun to try to stop the suspect and Mr Brooks was apprehended, uninjured, shortly afterwards.

He is now facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.