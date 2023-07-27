Google Maps image of Magnolia Bakery in West Village (Google Maps)

Multiple people have been injured in a stabbing in New York City’s West Village that took place on Thursday morning, reports say.

Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred outside the famous Magnolia Bakery on the corner of W11th Street and Bleecker Street in the heart of the wealthy neighbourhood on the west side of Manhattan.

It is not clear how many people have been injured in the stabbing, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Reports on the Citizen app indicate that police quickly apprehended a suspect shortly after releasing a brief description of him as an African American male in a navy shirt and gold chain.

More follows...