West Village stabbing - live: Multiple people injured in attack near NYC’s Magnolia Bakery
Suspect quickly detained according to reports
Multiple people have been injured in a stabbing in New York City’s West Village that took place on Thursday morning, reports say.
Initial reports suggest that the incident occurred outside the famous Magnolia Bakery on the corner of W11th Street and Bleecker Street in the heart of the wealthy neighbourhood on the west side of Manhattan.
It is not clear how many people have been injured in the stabbing, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Reports on the Citizen app indicate that police quickly apprehended a suspect shortly after releasing a brief description of him as an African American male in a navy shirt and gold chain.
More follows...
Eyewitness posts account to Twitter
Art dealer Eli Klein saw part of the incident as it unfolded.
Someone was just attacked in what looked like a stabbing a few feet away from me and my baby girl here in Manhattan’s West Village. NYC really needs to take broader steps to get violent criminals off of the streets.
He adds:
Looks like he just went on to stab more people, unless this is a different criminal, which wouldn’t surprise me. My description of the attacker I saw is: Black, male, 30s, 5’10, gray outfit.
Stabbing reported in New York’s West Village
A suspect is in custody after several people were injured in a stabbing near The Magnolia Bakery on Bleecker Street in Manhattan’s West Village, according to a report.
A 911 call came in reporting an incident at W 11th St & Bleecker St, the Citizen website stated at 9.58am on Thursday morning.
Stay tuned for the latest updates...