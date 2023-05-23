Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A truck slammed into railings near the White House on Monday night in what may have been an intentional act, officials from the Secret Service said.

One man has been detained after the U-haul vehicle rammed into barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, which is about a block away from the White House, shortly before 10pm.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Images and videos showed police recovering a Nazi flag from inside the truck at the scene in the aftermath of the crash.

Officers retrieved the red flag with a large swastika and other plastic evidence bags that had been laid out on the sidewalk after the crash and placed them back in the rear of the rented box truck, a Reuters photographer said.

US Park Police will file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, Mr Guglielmi said.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or ongoing danger at the spot of crash.

