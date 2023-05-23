Moment truck slams into barriers near White House grounds

Eyewitness footage shows the moment a truck slammed into security barriers near the White House grounds on Monday night (22 May).

Authorities detained the driver of the U-Haul who crashed on on Lafayette Square.

A Reuters witness said investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that reportedly came from inside the vehicle.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.