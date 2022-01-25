The second of two New York City police officers who were grievously harmed during a shooting on Friday night has died, officials announced, in a high-profile case that has inspired calls for new public safety plans from mayor Eric Adams and others.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, had been in critical condition since the shooting took place during a domestic violence on Friday in Harlem. Doctors weren’t able to save him after two surgeries to remove a bullet lodged in his brain.

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero,” wrote New York City police commissioner Keechant Sewell in a statement on Tuesday on Twitter. “For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy.”

Officer Mora’s partner, Jason Rivera, 22, died on Friday evening. The shooting marks the first time two on-duty officers were killed in the same incident since 2014.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.