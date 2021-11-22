‘Mass casualty incident’ in Wisconsin after vehicle ‘plows into Christmas parade’

A number of people reportedly have been injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

There were reports of at least seven people injured and possible shots fired during the incident.

Waukesha Alerts reported a “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area on West Main Street and North Barstow Street in the small midwestern city.

The same Twitter account also reported that at least one suspect is in custody and potentially two others have fled the scene, although this information remains unverified.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, a red SUV was seen driving at speed close to children on the procession route and crowds of bystanders. Around 90 seconds later, police cars arrive.

More than a dozen units from both fire department and police department were on the scene.

Some of those injured are believed to have been transferrered to area hospitals.

One video on social media showing the SUV smash through barriers at the event. A separate, unverified video captured a red car speeding away from the event.

According to reports from CBS58, the event is being evacuated. Police have asked the public to avoid the area. A family reunification location is at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

More to follow...