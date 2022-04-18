A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online.

Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental.

According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.

After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what was happening. According to Local 4 Detroit, the boy's parents then called the police.

“He was aware that she was an adult and she was aware that he was a 15-year-old boy,” Novi police Lieutenant Jason Meier said during a press briefing. "This case is a stark reminder of how important it is for parents to be aware of their children's online activity,"

Law enforcement believes the woman had been chatting with the boy for more than a year. The pair reportedly met on an app and began chatting. The texts became explicit over time, according to police.

"It started as them talking casually and then it advanced to more sexually explicit talk," Mr Meier said. "She was a little surprised (at the arrest), but at the same time she knew what she was doing."

Mr Meier said he gave the boy "all the credit in the world" for speaking up and "getting a predator off the streets”.

She has been charged with child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. Her bond has been set at $100,000. Airbnb later released a statement saying it had banned her from its platform.