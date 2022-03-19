Woman killed and left with knife in chest in New York City

A woman was found dead inside a New York City apartment with her throat slashed and a knife in her chest, police say.

Bjana James, 37, was discovered inside the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex in the Bronx in the early hours of Saturday.

NYPD officers found the victim on a sofa and called emergency responders who pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers were called to the NYCHA’s Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section at around 2:45am.

The NYPD have not made any arrests and an investigation into the killing remains ongoing.

Ms James’ family says that she was the mother of two children, a 12-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter.

The killing came two weeks after authorities charged John Delgado, 21, and Meanna Torigoe, 20, with killing their Bronx roommate for making too much noise.

And in February police found the body of 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott’s body inside a clear plastic bin on a Bronx sidewalk.