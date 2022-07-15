Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman shot in fingers as she was sleeping during gunfight outside apartment

The reason for the shooting remains unknown

Gino Spocchia
Friday 15 July 2022 17:23
<p>Near to the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn, New York City</p>

Near to the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn, New York City

(Google Maps)

A woman was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, New York while laying in her own bed, authorities say.

The 37-year-old was at her home in the Crown Heights neighbourhood when police say she was shot on early Thursday morning at about 1.30am.

Her husband was downstairs watching a film at the time of the incident, ABC7 New York reported, and told police he heard a loud bang upstairs.

The woman, who has not been identified, said she woke-up suddenly in pain and realised she had been shot in her middle and ring fingers on her left hand.

Recommended

She was laying in her bed when the bullet came through her window at a property between Pacific and Dean streets, according to News12.

Her husband said she came downstairs screaming with blood all over her hand. The couple’s three children were asleep.

Police were called to the address when the woman noticed a bullet-sized hole in her bedroom window, which led to suspicions of a shooting, ABC New York reported.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in a stable condition and is due to have surgery next week. Her injuries were reported as fractured fingers.

Police are investigating and it was unclear what the reason for the shooting was. A single shell casing was found outside the home but no further evidence or suspects were located.

Reports said the incident was the latest in a series of overnight shootings in New York City, after four people were killed on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $13.6m in new spending on gun violence prevention on Thursday, with more than $9m going to non-profit organisations and hospitals working on gun violence intervention.

Police figures for last month show that the murder rate in New York City is down 31 per cent on the same period last year, although concerns about gun crime remain high.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in