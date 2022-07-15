Joe Manchin guts last-ditch climate and tax bill as midterms loom

Five months after he declared the Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation to be “dead”, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has scuttled another Democratic attempt to resurrect elements of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

House and Senate Democrats have been working behind the scenes to engineer legislation that would have provided for some new climate programs and tax increases targeting the highest income-earners in the US – a longstanding priority for Mr Biden – as well as renewed subsidies for health insurance purchased under the Affordable Care Act and a change to a 2004 law which prohibits Medicare from negotiating the cost of prescription drugs.

The proposal would have left behind many of the provisions championed by Mr Biden and progressive Democrats as part of the Build Back Better agenda Mr Biden campaigned on in 2020. Mr Manchin’s support is needed to pass any legislation under Senate rules which allow certain spending bills to pass with just 51 votes, which is the Democratic Party’s majority in the Senate.

But according to multiple reports, Mr Manchin has told Democratic leaders he will only support a limited spending package which will extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies and lower seniors’ prescription drug prices. He said he would withhold his vote for any bill that contains spending meant to address climate change or a tax increase targeting the wealthy or corporations.

“Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire,” said Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon. He added that “political headlines” have “no value to the millions of Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas as inflation soars to 9.1 per cent”.