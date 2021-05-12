A 28-year-old woman in Florida allegedly posed as a high school student and trespassed on school property in a bid to gain Instagram followers, authorities have said.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini has been charged with trespassing and interfering with a school and resisting an officer without violence, according to local media reports.

The woman allegedly dressed as a young person to blend in with other students at a school in Northwest Miami-Dade and made her way past school security guards, WPLG reported.

“She was carrying a skateboard, a painting, dressed similar to students to try and blend in”, a prosecutor reportedly said in court on Tuesday, WSVN reported.

Once inside, Ms Francisquini allegedly attempted to draw students’ attention to her Instagram page and handed out fliers, preventing them from entering a classroom.

“She was like, I think, recording some stuff in there, like some crazy stuff, and she had, like, the devil’s mask and everything,” a student told WSVN. “It’s crazy. It’s very creepy.”

Security then reportedly confronted Ms Francisquini for a second time, after which the 28-year-old allegedly made a getaway via an exit door and out onto the faculty parking lot.

Officials reportedly located the woman using her social media page and driver's license and she was taken into custody on 10 May at her home in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools told WSVN that her arrest was an “unfortunate incident” and that they were reviewing the matter.

Following her bond hearing on Tuesday, Ms Francisquini was said to have been granted $2,000 bail and was ordered to stay away from the school.