A woman who police in Michigan alleges shot and killed her boyfriend and her brother before fleeing is reportedly “armed and dangerous”.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting on Sunday in Independence Township, a community about 34 miles northwest of Detroit, occurred earlier on Sunday morning, WXYZ reported.

A woman, 22-year-old Ruby Taverner, allegedly shot and killed the two men – 26-year-old Ray Muscat and 25-year-old Bishop Taverner – whose bodies were located by sheriff’s deputies in separate rooms.

The report said a neighbour heard the shootings and police were called to the address on 5901 Dixie Highway in the village of Clarkston.

Ms Taverner had left the scene and a search is still ongoing for the woman, who police say should not be approached because she is “armed and dangerous”.

As MLive reported on Sunday, the alleged suspect has three firearms registered to her name, one of which was bought as recently as last week. They are a .38 calibre handgun and two 9mm handguns.

“Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,” said Oakland Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

Ms Taverner has been described as being a white female with purple hair, is 5-ft-2 inches tall, and of a thing build weighing about 115lbs.

Reports did not say how long she had been in a relationship with Mr Muscat, her boyfriend, who lived with her in the apartment.