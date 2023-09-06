Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A doctor was arrested after police found guns, drugs and prostitutes aboard a 70ft motor yacht anchored at a small island of Massachusetts.

The yacht Jess Conn, which is out of Georgetown in the Cayman Islands, was raided in Nantucket Harbor after a woman was evacuated from it and taken to a waiting ambulance.

The vessel’s owner Scott Burke, 69, was taken into custody after the raid by Nantucket Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mr Burke, of Key Largo, Florida, faces drug trafficking and weapons charges and is set to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on 11 September, reported The Nantucket Current.

He is a retired physician who worked in Colorado and founded Denver Spine and Rehab, according to the newspaper.

He is now the CEO of Injury Finance LLC, a company “that offers personal injury victims lien access to our comprehensive network of medical providers.”

Harbormaster Sheila Lucey said that the alarm was raised after a “wellness check” was performed on a woman on Tuesday morning.

The yacht reportedly arrived in Nantucket Harbor on 23 August after a journey from Newport, Rhode Island.

It was featured in PowerYachtBlog.com after it ran aground in Ocean Reef in the Florida Keys in May.

Nantucket Police Department say that Mr Burke was initially charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without a license.

After the search of the yacht, he was charged with additional drugs and firearm offences.