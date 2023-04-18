Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maine State Police believe gunfire on Interstate 295 is linked to four bodies that were discovered in another town.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports that several vehicles on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, had been hit by gunfire, according to a report from WMTW.

A large police presence, including officers armed with rifles, was spotted at the scene of the incident.

One person was seriously injured in the shooting, according to police.

Three people were injured in the highway shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier in the day police were called to a home in Bowdoin, where they found four people dead inside. They believe the highway shooting and the four dead are connected.

Witnesses said they saw one individual placed in handcuffs at the scene of the highway shooting. Police have detained one person in relation to the shooting. It is unclear if they are considering that individual a suspect.

At least one vehicle at the scene of the highway shooting had several bullet holes through its windshield.

Reporters on scene noted that approximately a dozen officers were equipped in tactical gear and were searching a nearby forest.

Police in Yarmouth have advised residents to shelter in place.

Maine's Department of Transportation advised motorists just after 11am that the southbound side of I-295 was closed as a result of the incident.