Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner: Argentina vice president survives assassination attempt as attacker’s gun jams

Video footage shows man holding pistol inches away from vice president’s head as she greets supporters

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 02 September 2022 07:31
Comments

(RELATED) Vice president Kirchner’s corruption trial divides Argentina

Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt late on Thursday as a man with a loaded gun tried and failed to shoot her.

In a televised address, president Alberto Fernandez said: “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun... did not fire.”

Mr Fernandez said the gun had been loaded with five bullets.

The vice president and former president is on trial on corruption charges which could see her face a 12-year sentence and possible disqualification from public office over public contracts awarded in the early 2000s.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside her Buenos Aires home when the attempted attack took place.

Recommended

Video footage of the incident showed a man holding a pistol inches away from her head as she greeted supporters.

A suspect has been arrested and authorities have identified him as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin.

The attack comes amid rising political tension in the country and the region that has put politicians on edge from Colombia to Brazil.

“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” the president said.

Recommended

Widely seen as a divisive figure in the country, Ms Fernandez de Kirchner had earlier served as president for two terms between 2007 and 2015.

She is eying a run for the Senate and possibly the presidency in next year's general elections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in